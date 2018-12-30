Man Charged With Stabbing In Chinatown, Boston

According to the Boston Herald, a Lynn man was arrested early on Sunday morning for allegedly being connected to a stabbing that happened late Saturday night in Boston’s Chinatown. Authorities also stated the victim was left hospitalized and is in serious condition from the stabbing.

“While placing the suspect in custody, officers performed a pat frisk and recovered a knife from inside the suspect’s coat which was seized as evidence and has been turned in for processing.”

The 24-year-old man who has been arrested is named Valenz Joisil. He was scheduled for his arraignment today by the Boston Municipal Court and faces charges of attempted murder and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon. The police said in a statement to reporters that the victim’s arm was already bandaged when he appeared in the local hospital, having suffered several stab wounds. Before going to the hospital, the man refused help from the police.

Police initially learned of the altercation after being called to The Wild Duck liquor store inside Chinatown around approximately 8:45 p.m.This call came in on Sunday when the stabbing victim opened a bottle of some kind of alcohol inside the liquor store which he had not paid for. It was then that the man refused help from police, despite his obvious injuries, say authorities. Afterward, he found his way into a hospital, where he is now in serious yet stable conditions.

The crime scene is allegedly near Harrison Avenue and Essex Street, where police claim they have found surveillance footage which they are currently in the process of reviewing.

