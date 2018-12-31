‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Nina Agdal Goes Topless In Latest Stunning Instagram Snap

Sports Illustrated bombshell Nina Agdal has been sharing some amazing shots on her Instagram page recently and her latest is not to be missed. Agdal has been embracing relaxing, gorgeous days with beau Jack Brinkley-Cook over the holidays and luckily for her fans, she’s been sharing a few stunning photos during her holiday break as well.

As the Inquisitr recently shared, Nina Agdal has already posted some shots showing her in a gorgeous, but relatively simple, red bikini while sunning in Turks and Caicos. In the latest photo Agdal chose to share, however, she decided to crank things up a notch.

Nina’s most recent Instagram photo, shared Saturday afternoon, shows her in that same red bikini, but with a twist. Agdal tossed aside the bikini top while she kept on the bottoms and covered her breasts with her hands.

The Sports Illustrated model knows how to strike a sexy pose and she did exactly that in this latest photo. Agdal was standing in the water with some rock formations around her and the gorgeous blue sky and blue-green ocean behind her.

The supermodel was looking off to the side as her wavy hair blew in a bit of a breeze and she kept things simple by going without any additional accessories at all. The shot kept things basic with just Nina’s stunning physique drawing plenty of attention.

Agdal’s slender but muscular legs seemed to go on for miles and the model’s taut abs and plentiful cleavage were impossible to miss with the model’s perfectly angled pose. Nina joked about how she felt skinny as the photo was taken but might get fat, seemingly a joke about how she’s going to be making sure she enjoys her holiday downtime.

This Sports Illustrated model has 1.6 million followers on Instagram these days and this topless bikini shot was an instant hit. Agdal received more than 35,000 likes on the photo in just the first hour it was up on her page and hundreds of people commented on how stunning she looked.

Those who follow Agdal know that she’s got a quirky sense of humor and it looks like she gets a kick out of her boyfriend Jack Brinkley-Cook as well. In Nina’s latest Instagram Stories, she and Jack are in bed and he’s singing as she films him. He seems to get a bit embarrassed by it, but she can’t resist filming it.

While Nina is covering up with a sheet, Brinkley-Cook is wearing just boxer-briefs and feeling relaxed. It certainly looks like this has been an amazing holiday season for Nina Agdal and her fans can’t wait to see what she shares next.