Lingerie-Clad Courtney Stodden Thrashes Drums Along With ‘Daddy Issues’ Track In ‘Cheeky’ New Instagram Video

Reality star-turned-Instagram model-turned-recording artist Courtney Stodden goes makeup free as she promotes new single, 'Daddy Issues.'

Courtney Stodden, the 24-year-old reality TV personality who recently boasted online of her new, fuller figure after she has stopped dieting, as well as plugging what she hopes will become a successful new career as a pop star, did both in her latest Instagram posts. She posted a video and Instagram shot in which she plays — or attempts to play — a drum kit as her new single, “Daddy Issues,” plays in the background.

But unlike most professional drummers, Stodden pounds the kit while clad in nothing but white underwear.

“Courtney made the most of her peachy derriere in the video as she hammered out the song’s beat whilst wearing a G-string. Her wavy, peroxide blonde tresses were pushed back from her makeup-free features with a cat ears headband,” the Daily Mail so colorfully described.

The Daily Mail also described the video of makeup-free Stodden pounding the drums as “cheeky,” which in British colloquial speech means, slightly rude or showing no respect, but often in a funny way, according to the Cambridge Dictionary definition. But the Daily Mail headline-writers were likely being “cheeky” themselves in picking that particular adjective to describe Stodden’s video, which may be viewed below, because the visual focus of the shot is Stodden’s G-string style lingerie bottoms.

Other recent posts have shown Stodden celebrating her new liberation from a punishing dieting regimen that gave her a rail-thin figure with an outsized bust line. In her new posts, Stodden has embraced a more “natural” look, and body type, as Inquisitr has reported.

“I used to starve myself. I’m learning to love food. Of course there’s a balance… with everything in life — but b****, I’m gonna eat. #eat,” Stodden wrote in one Instagram post.

She also explained the origins of her “Daddy Issues” single, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“I actually do have some daddy issues, so why not throw all of that creative pain into this song and just be honest about it? It pretty much cuts deep in my life because I’m having issues with my own father right now, and him and I have been on and off for quite some time, and it’s affected me deeply, so it’s just a fun way to kind of express my heartbreak.”

Listen to “Daddy Issues” below.

Stodden’s “heartbreak” likely stems from her recent separation from husband Doug Hutchison, who was 51-years-old when he married the then-16-year-old Stodden in 2011. According to The Blast, Stodden filed for divorce in May, butt Hutchison has not yet bothered to file a response.