Larsa Pippen Spills Out Of Skin-Tight Outfit In Sexy New Photo

Larsa Pippen is flaunting her dangerous curves all over social media. The former Real Housewives of Miami star shared a photo of herself wearing a form fitting ensemble over the weekend.

On Sunday, December 30, Larsa Pippen took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself looking sultry in a skin-tight, black bodysuit. The newly single reality star shows off her modeling skills as she poses for the camera.

In the photo, Pippen wears an all-black bodysuit that shows off her ample cleavage with a low cut. The outfit also puts her long and lean legs on display with the curve hugging clothing. She pairs the look with some black leather heeled ankle boots.

Larsa also wears a blue and black bomber jacket, and has her hands hidden away in the pockets of the jacket. Her long, caramel-colored hair is parted down the middle and is worn in loose waves that fall down her shoulders and back.

In the background of the sexy snapshot, green foliage is seen, as it seems that Larsa is standing in the middle of the street for the photo opp.

In the caption of the photograph, Pippen reveals that she has been busy thinking about what her new year’s resolutions may be, and then asks her followers what they’re planning to change in 2019.

According to a previous report by OK! Magazine, Larsa Pippen and her longtime husband, NBA legend Scottie Pippen, announced that they were ending their 21-year marriage earlier this year.

Since that time, Larsa has been flaunting her curves on social media, and even posted one racy picture that included the caption, “You’ll miss me when I’m gone,” which many fans believed was a direct message to Scottie following their split.

Larsa filed for divorce in November, citing irreconcilable differences. She is now asking for spousal support, wanting alimony from her former NBA playing husband, as well as joint custody of the couple’s four children, Justin, Presten, Sophia, and Scottie Pippen, Jr.

“It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating,” she said in a statement to Us Weekly. “We have both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives.”

Fans can keep up with all of Larsa Pippen’s latest projects and her glam photos by following her on Instagram.