Russian Bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko Stuns In A Red Off-The-Shoulder Bodysuit In New Instagram Selfie

Russian model and Instagram sensation Anastasiya Kvitko (AK) is back with some new pictures on Instagram, and per usual, she has sent the temperatures soaring immediately. This time, the 23-year-old hottie left her 9.2 million followers’ jaws dropping as she flaunted her hourglass figure in a red body that made her look sexier than ever before.

In the latest snap, AK is featured standing in a luxurious room with ceiling-to-floor windows and chic white furniture. The busty model wore a red, off-the-shoulder bodysuit which provided a generous view of her assets. The high-leg cut of the bodysuit also allowed AK to show off her well-toned thighs as she held her phone up to clip a selfie in the mirror.

The model let her hair down and accessorized with some bracelets and a watch and kept it simple by wearing some nude-shade lip color. The picture in question gathered more than 270,000 likes and almost 4,000 comments where fans and followers commented on Anastasiya’s sexy body. Amid the majority of complimentary comments — where many fans drooled over AK’s figure — there were some remarks on how models like Anastasiya Kvitko and Kim Kardashian are setting a fake standard of beauty which most “real” women cannot relate to.

The model posted another picture on Saturday wherein she exposed a lot of skin by wearing a skimpy one-piece swimsuit. The model sat on the edge of a swimming pool with her side facing the camera and in this way, she provided a generous view of her almost-bare derriere. And as the strap of her swimsuit slipped off her shoulder, she also flashed some serious sideboob to immediately send pulses racing.

The snap garnered 222,000 likes and almost 3,000 comments where fans praised her for her beauty but also posted some inappropriate and sexualized comments which the model cannot avoid because of her massive fan base.

In her stories, AK shared yet another sultry video where she was featured all dressed up in a low-cut beige top which she paired with a white lace skirt. In the next video, she announced that she is heading to have dinner at and the geo-tag in the story showed her about to enjoy a meal at Miami’s famous Nusr-Et Steakhouse. In the next video, Anastasiya revealed that she was at Rockwell Miami — a famous nightclub in the city.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, AK — who lives in Los Angeles — also spent a few days in Aspen, Colorado, before heading back to Miami. And as the article rightly predicted, the “Russian Kim Kardashian” has already started sharing plenty of updates from her trip to Florida, including some very sexy snaps to flaunt her famous figure.