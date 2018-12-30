Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Honeymoon With His Family

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth surprised fans when they got married just a few days before Christmas, and now they’re celebrating that wedding with a honeymoon. However, they’re not alone on their romantic vacation.

According to a December 30 report by E! Online, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are making their honeymoon a family affair. The couple has been seen spending the days following their winter wedding in snowy Montana with Liam’s brothers, Luke and Chris Hemsworth, and their families.

Cyrus and Hemsworth are seemingly in the mountains ready to ring in the New Year with Chris and his wife, Elsa Pataky, as well as their three chidlren, India Rose, and twins Tristan and Sasha, and Miley’s close friend and hairstylist, Aleksey Bishop.

Miley and Liam wed in their Nashville, Tennessee home just before Christmas. The couple took a page out of Miley’s parents’ book, as Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus also wed in their Tennessee home around Christmas.

“25 years ago today @billyraycyrus and I stood in our living room in Franklin Tn and said ‘I Do’. I would definitely say everything has come full circle! I love u Lovey….. if I had to do it all again, I wouldn’t change a thing,” Tish Cyrus wrote via social media, according to People Magazine.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been together since meeting on the movie set of the Nicholas Sparks book adaptation, The Last Song. The pair played love interests, and life imitated art, as they quickly began dating and eventually got engaged.

After a few years of dating, the couple announced that they had planned to wed, but then called it quits to the shock and dismay of many fans. The pair were apart for months before eventually making their way back to each other. They resumed their relationship and got engaged again.

Since that time, Cyrus and Hemsworth have been nearly inseparable and have been sparking marriage and baby rumors ever since.

However, it seems that the couple is in no rush to start a family despite the fact that they’re now husband and wife. Sources claim that Miley and Liam both love children and want to eventually have a family together, but right now they will continue to enjoy their childless life as they get used to life as a married couple.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have yet to speak out publicly on their marriage, other than sharing a few photos of their special day.