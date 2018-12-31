Jimi Hendrix Has A Seattle-Area Post Office Renamed In His Honor

Legendary rock guitarist Jimi Hendrix is being honored posthumously by having a post office renamed after him near his hometown in Seattle, Washington.

The Seattle Times reported that a bill was unanimously signed into law in December that will officially change the name of the Renton Highlands Post Office to the James Marshall “Jimi” Hendrix Post Office.

“I am honored to join in paying tribute to rock and roll icon and Seattle native Jimi Hendrix,” said a statement from Congressman Adam Smith of Washington State’s 9th District, who sponsored the bill that was supported by the state’s senators, Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell.

“This designation will further celebrate Hendrix’s deep connection to the Puget Sound region and help ensure that his creative legacy will be remembered by our community and inspire future generations.”

“His legendary artistic genius chartered new territory within the world of music. While his reach was international in scope, his roots trace back to Seattle and we are proud to richly celebrate his legacy as part of his hometown community,” said LaNesha DeBardelaben, the director of Seattle’s Northwest African American Museum, in support of the bill to have the post office rechristened.

The James Marshall “Jimi” Hendrix Post Office is located at 4301 N.E. Fourth Street in Renton, Washington.

Proud to work with @RepAdamSmith and the entire Washington state delegation to rename a post office in Renton to pay tribute to rock & roll icon and Washington native @JimiHendrix. pic.twitter.com/zIFmLzOum7 — Sen. Maria Cantwell (@SenatorCantwell) December 14, 2018

This new tribute to Hendrix is just one of many in the Seattle area, including a statue, a bronze bust, a memorial at the Woodland Park Zoo, and a 2.5-acre namesake park that opened in 2017. The post office is less than a mile from the Jimi Hendrix Memorial in Greenwood Memorial Park cemetery, which is where he is buried.

The Northwest African American Museum currently has a special exhibit dedicated to the musician, “Bold as Love: Jimi Hendrix at Home,” which opened on November 27 and runs through May 5. The exhibit offers a detailed glimpse into his Seattle origins through photos, artwork, personal artifacts, music, and multimedia presentations.

Hendrix was born at Seattle’s King County Hospital on November 27, 1942. He grew up in the Jet City, attending public schools in the area, including Garfield High School. He released his debut studio album, the groundbreaking Are You Experienced, in 1967 under the moniker Jimi Hendrix Experience. It featured what is now considered some of classic rock’s most iconic songs such as “Purple Haze,” “Manic Depression,” “Hey Joe,” “The Wind Cries Mary,” “Fire,” and “Foxy Lady.” Hendrix tragically died at the age of 27 on September 18, 1970, in London.