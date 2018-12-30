DC Fans Won’t Need To Wait More Than Six Months Between Upcoming Films

'Aquaman' arrived over a year after 'Justice League', but that isn't the case moving forward.

Things are really pumping for Warner Brothers specifically when it comes to DC-related films. There have only been six films released by DC since Man of Steel came on the scene in 2013, which dwarfs in comparison to its rival, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since 2013, there have been 14 MCU films which have completely dominated the box office. The MCU’s success is based off many factors, one of which is they never give their fans too much time in between movies. This is something that has been a struggle for DC.

This was highly prevalent in the time between Justice League and Aquaman, the last two films put out by DC. It was 13 months after Justice League debuted that Aquaman hit theaters, leaving fans pining for over a year. Issues with directors, actors, and screenplays can be blamed for the large gap between movies, but as the DCEU restructures itself, things are on the up and up for the future. According to Screen Rant, the next batch of DC films will be released all within six months (or less) of one another.

The next film up for the studio is Shazam! which will debut on April 5, 2019. This would put it six months after Aquaman, and is the longest wait fans will have between DC movies in the near future. Following Shazam! is Joker on October 4, 2019, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the Clown Prince of Crime. Joker will be a standalone film for DC and is not associated with Jared Leto’s Joker from Suicide Squad, but still counts as a release for DC.

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is set to be released four of months after Joker on February 7, 2020. Not much is known about the plot of the upcoming female-led film, but Margot Robbie will be reprising her role as Harley Quinn after her first appearance in Suicide Squad over two years ago.

Following Birds of Prey is Wonder Woman 1984 which debuts on June 5, 2020. The Wonder Woman sequel is the most-anticipated of the bunch after the first Gal Gadot-led film dominated the box office in 2017. The film currently stands as DC’s biggest success when it comes to dollars and critics.

Films following Wonder Woman 1984 are up in the air, but DC is expected to make big announcements in the upcoming year. As for the MCU, 2019 will see three films including Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home.