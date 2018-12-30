Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Stroll Through New York City With Arms Linked

Taylor Swift made a rare outing with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, People is reporting. Swift has reportedly been trying to protect this relationship by hiding it from the public, but today the couple were photographed linking arms and holding hands while out on a walk in New York City. The two were later spotted meeting up with Alwyn’s brothers, Thomas and Patrick, for lunch. Both were bundled up for the cold NYC weather, with Swift wearing a long orange jacket, purple pants, a multi-colored scarf, and black boots with a black hat. She also wore a matching black cross-body Yves Saint Laurent purse. Alwyn was more low-key in a blue coat, blue pants, grey sneakers, and a black cap.

This stroll occurred on Sunday, December 30, only mere hours before the premiere of Swift’s Reputation Stadium Concert Film, which will be available to watch on Netflix starting at 12:01 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. The film is set to give viewers the full concert experience with live vocals, pyrotechnics, fireworks, and a 63-foot cobra. The film will also feature performances from Swift’s opening acts, Camila Cabello and Charli XCX.

While Swift is an international superstar, Alwyn is a British actor, who you may recognize from films like The Favourite, in theaters now. The two dated secretly for months before the public finally caught wind of their relationship in May 2017. While Alwyn has been spotted at some of Swift’s concerts and Swift has been seen attending some of Alwyn’s film premieres, the two refuse to publicly comment on their romance.

They looked lucky in love!https://t.co/RlJAhNiquO — Us Weekly (@usweekly) December 30, 2018

“I understand people’s curiosity in the world we live in, about people’s private lives,” Alwyn said in an interview in September.

“Well, I don’t understand it, but I know it exists. For me, I just don’t feel it’s something I want to offer up to be picked apart by people who don’t know about it, and it’s just not theirs to have.”

From what insiders say, however, Swift and Alwyn are madly in love. Swift, in particular, is overjoyed about being in a healthy, stable relationship.

“She seems to be in a great place both career and love wise,” a source said.

“Joe is just an amazing boyfriend. He is very supportive. Taylor adores his family. She’s in a very good place.”

While their public outings as a couple aren’t often, the paparazzi has grabbed shots of them before, according to another report from People. In May, they were seen on a date at a pub in London, and in July they were spotted holding hands on the beach.