Model Kelly Gale Flaunts Cleavage And Confidently Shares An Almost Makeup-Free Selfie On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret bombshell Kelly Gale has been sharing many pics with her Instagram fans lately from her vacation trip to the Maldives. The model recently shared an almost makeup-free selfie with her fans where she is featured wearing a low-cut top with spaghetti straps that allowed her to provide a glimpse of her perky breasts.

To make her photograph appear sexier, the model left her lips slightly parted in a very seductive way, let her dark, curly hair down, and accessorized with a pair of small studs and a delicate gold pendant. The picture in question racked up more than 25,000 likes and close to 200 comments within just a few hours of going live.

“You are simply stunning,” one of her fans said, while another one commented that Kelly is, without a shadow of a doubt, a natural beauty.

“[Sic] Sometimes u r hotter & sexier when relaxing on vacay than when working the runway,” one of her fans shared their observation with Kelly. While most fans wrote complimentary comments on the picture, one person commented that Kelly should gain weight because he doesn’t like skinny models.

There has been a recent surge in body-shaming comments on many VS models’ Instagram pictures, calling the ladies super thin and skinnier than usual, ever since the lingerie company’s executive, Ed Razek, made controversial comments about transsexual and plus-size models, per an Inquisitr report.

Although he later apologized, many people had been attacking the models for portraying a false image of beauty to the world. Nonetheless, Victoria’s Secret models continue to work hard and win the love and admiration of fans from across the globe.

Kelly proved to be no exception, and with a fan base of 1 million, she has no shortage of admirers either.

From her vacation trip, Kelly previously shared some other snaps as well, including one in which she is featured wearing a tiny red bikini which showcased her well-toned body. The picture in question — where Kelly flaunted her wet body immediately after coming out of the swimming pool — garnered more than 50,000 likes and 300+ comments.

And as a separate Inquisitr report earlier said, the vacation picture which stood out was a topless one which the half-Indian, half-Australian model posted earlier this week. The up-close image featured the model lying nude on a sun lounger next to the exquisite backdrop of the blue sea.

She covered her modesty with one hand and looked straight into the camera to strike a very sultry pose. According to the geo-tag, the picture was captured at the luxurious Jumeirah Vittaveli resort in the Maldives.

The beautiful model also revealed the secret of her stunningly-fit body in her Instagram stories by telling people that even during vacation times, she plays tennis twice a day. Per an interview with Vogue which was conducted ahead of the VSFS 2017, Kelly said that she eats healthy all year round.