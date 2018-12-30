Hugh Jackman Listed In ‘Avengers: Endgame’ According To Google

This might be too good to be true.

Marvel fans are beginning to freak out after noticing that Hugh Jackman’s list of films on Google included Avengers: Endgame. Could Logan himself be appearing in the upcoming Avengers film, or was this some sort of algorithmic accident? It’s likely the latter, as Marvel doesn’t fully own the rights to the X-Men just yet, and is only expected to fully acquire them at the beginning of next year, according to Screen Rant.

The confusion first started when a Twitter user posted the news on the platform Thursday. After searching for “famous Hugh Jackman movies” on Google, a plethora of films popped up, including the upcoming Avengers: Endgame. A search done at the time of writing lists Endgame as the number seven movie in a list of Hugh Jackman flicks, behind films like Logan, Les Miserables, and The Greatest Showman.

The probability of Jackman showing up as Wolverine in Avengers: Endgame is less than slim to none. The actor has made it known he was done with the role after Logan premiered back in May of 2017. There was one instance where Jackman said he might consider returning to the role — if Marvel ever acquired Fox, and Wolverine could team up with the Avengers. Now that it’s become a reality, fans are clinging to every word of his quote.

“If that was on the table when I made my decision, it certainly would have made me pause. That’s for sure. Because I always love the idea of him within that dynamic, with the Hulk obviously, with Iron Man but there’s a lot of smarter people with MBAs who can’t figure that out. You never know. At the moment, honestly, if I really did have [the other Marvel characters] there, I probably wouldn’t have said this is the last. It just feels like this is the right time [to leave the character],” he told Screen Rant in early 2017.

As previously stated, Marvel doesn’t have the full rights yet to the X-Men just yet, so even if Jackman was willing to come back, it couldn’t happen legally.

A possible reason Avengers: Endgame is showing up on Jackman’s list of movies is due to search algorithms. Dozens and dozens of articles have been published speculating on Jackman’s return in Endgame, and fan theories have run rampant across the internet. One common theory — Google just appears to be confused.

In a very weird and satisfying world, it’s possible Jackman could show up in Avengers: Endgame but as a completely different character. Perhaps he’s just an extra or is disguised as another character. If this was the case, it would be kept top secret, and not put out there on the internet at all. For now, we’re all just grasping at straws. Avengers: Endgame does not show up on Jackman’s IMDB profile either.

To see if Wolverine does show up to save the day, check out Avengers: Endgame when it hits theaters on April 26, 2019.