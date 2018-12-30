New Netflix, HBO, and Amazon Titles Are Coming In January

With December drawing to a close, that means the end of 2018, but it also means a new month is on the horizon and a fresh batch of new titles for streaming platforms.

Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime are all set to drop new titles for January, and according to a report from the Verge, viewers can watch a ton of new titles beginning on the first day of the month. One of the more notable titles coming to Netflix on the first day of 2019 will be season three of A Series of Unfortunate Events. Also coming to Netflix on January 1 are all four films in the Indiana Jones franchise.

On January 17 Netflix will premiere American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, on January 25 viewers can catch season four part two of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and on January 31 the Incredibles 2 will drop to Netflix.

Leaving the platform in January will be three seasons of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, all three titles in the Godfather trilogy, and all five Sharknado titles, along with numerous others.

Amazon Prime has a number of titles premiering on January 1 as well.

A Beautiful Mind,Alpha Dog,Brazil, season one of Breaking Big, season one of First Civilizations, season 36 of Frontline, GI Jews: Jewish Americans in World War II,Going to War,Jane Eyre, season one of Nova Wonders, Reprisal,Rwanda: the Royal Tour, the Art of the Shine, the Jazz Ambassadors, and Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory will kick off the new year on Amazon’s video streaming service.

Michael Moore’s controversial documentary Fahrenheit 11/9 will also drop to Amazon Prime on January 19.

Perhaps one of the most anticipated debuts of January is HBO’s upcoming premiere of the third season of True Detective. Episode one of True Detective season three will will hit the streaming platform on January 13. Also debuting on HBO Go and HBO Now for January 2019 will be season 17 of Real Time with Bill Maher.

Notable movie titles coming to HBO on January 1 include Psycho parts one, two, and three, an unrated version of The Girl Next Door, X2, Big Fish, the American President, and Shark Tale, among numerous others.

Season 3 of #TrueDetective is coming next month.https://t.co/EpGIaeifhO — Den of Geek News! (@DenofGeekUS) December 30, 2018

Lastly, subscribers to HBO can say goodbye to titles like A Cure for Wellness, It, Bridget Jones’s Diary, Drag Me To Hell, the Lego Batman Movie, Passenger 57, and the Princess Bride.

Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO are all three available for free trials for new customers.