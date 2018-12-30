Marvel Studios Head Kevin Feige Loved The Reaction Fans Had To The ‘Infinity War’ Ending

Sometimes the good guy doesn't win.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War.

Someone is taking pleasure in broken hearts all over the world, and his name is Kevin Feige. The Marvel Studios president recently spoke out on the reaction his film Avengers: Infinity War received, most notably at the movie’s ending. The film’s conclusion saw the “death” of more than a handful of superheroes including the Winter Soldier, Falcon, Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Mantis, Drax the Destroyer, Groot, and Dr. Strange. Other characters who perished before the snap were Loki, Heimdall, Gamora, and Vision. Needless to say, fans walked out of the theater more depressed than excited.

It seems as if that’s the exact reaction Feige was looking for according to CinemaBlend.

“And that ending, which we had been working on for many years, and I do remember people, on all of the movies we’ve made and I’m sure on many of the movies we’ll make in the future, whenever the good guy wins, which is often — good guy, good woman, good hero wins — they go, ‘Eh, it’s kind of predictable. Good guy wins’ Well, sometimes that’s fun. But for years I remember thinking, ‘I wonder what they’re going to do when they don’t?’ Because we knew that was coming. And it couldn’t have been better. The reaction was the best. The reaction. Was. The. Best.”

Kevin Feige must live for our tears because the intense fan reaction to #InfinityWar's ending was exactly what Marvel wanted ➡️➡️ https://t.co/NAC7cDy4E9 pic.twitter.com/2oVQhOchBt — Screen Rant (@screenrant) December 30, 2018

Now, it’s safe to say that most of the deceased characters on that very long list won’t stay gone for too long as Thanos’s snap is rumored to be reversed or stopped by time travel in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame. Even fans who knew the deaths weren’t permanent still had a hard time watching their favorites disintegrate into dust.

Things are looking good for the Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man, and Doctor Strange, who all have confirmed sequels coming up. With the massive success of Black Panther in the box office this year, T’Challa will also definitely be returning as well.

Kevin Feige says Marvel could start developing stories based on Fox-owned Marvel properties as early as mid-2019 https://t.co/036DgN0xLy pic.twitter.com/D9U9NJvKST — Variety (@Variety) December 30, 2018

Hopefully, Feige will be happy with fans’ reactions to the Avengers: Endgame ending. Many are speculating either Tony Stark or Steve Rogers will make the ultimate sacrifice and bite the bullet in the final Avengers flick, which might be a bigger blow than all the events of Infinity War. In the months leading up to Avengers 3, fans were preparing for the death of one of the two Marvel favorites and weren’t expecting the snap to ever occur. The MCU truly had their fans on the edge of their seats when Tony Stark was stabbed by Thanos on Titan in one of the film’s final scenes. Thankfully Doctor Strange’s sacrifice kept him around for the next flick.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26.