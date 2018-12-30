Kelly Brook Flaunts Voluptuous Curves In White Crochet Bikini

Kelly Brook is turning heads again with a recently released “sneak peek” sexy bikini photo from her official 2019 calendar shoot.

Kelly’s fans from around the world are now eagerly awaiting the release of her 2019 calendar, after having caught a glimpse of her jaw-dropping curves in a revealing white crochet bikini and sheer, barely-there, cold shoulder tie-dye cover-up, that left little to the imagination.

The photo, obtained and shared by Daily Mail, features Brook posing on a small, intimate sunlit porch and showing off her bodacious curves and long, lean legs in this sultry summer calendar photo.

Clearly meant to grace one of next year’s summer months in her calendar, this sizzling summer snapshot clearly let the world know that 39-year-old Kelly is not ready to be put out to pasture in her beauty career just yet.

Kelly is currently dating strapping, younger British model, Jeremy Parisi. The duo has been an item since 2015. While there are no current rumors of upcoming nuptials, Brook has said that if she decided to get engaged again, she hopes this one would be her happily ever after.

As those who have followed the actress and model know, she has a very colorful dating history, including four engagements to several A-lister celebrities including Billy Zane, Jason Statham, Tom Evans, and David McIntosh. Unfortunately for Brook, all the engagements came to an end before she made it down the aisle. So, that’s why she’s hoping when a fifth engagement happens, it will be the one that sticks.

“I mean this is a bit mean to say but I’m gonna be honest – I haven’t really had any memorable engagements. No like big grand gestures of like of romance or anything. So in my mind if I do ever get engaged again, which will be the one and I will go the whole way and get married by the way,” Brook admitted during a recent radio hosting gig on Heart Drivetime with Jason King.

Brook sent her one million Instagram followers into a frenzy yesterday when she posted a picture of herself and Jeremy locked in a passionate kiss with a snowy scenery, which included a cryptic caption stating that she had a big announcement to make.

Kelly Brook reveals weight loss in new shoot https://t.co/k2HoJdbXPG pic.twitter.com/7NaCRvBV1s — The Sun (@TheSun) December 28, 2018

Most of her following quickly took the caption to mean the duo were expecting a child.

Unfortunately, the Daily Mail reports in a separate piece, the model disappointed her hopeful fans when she later revealed her big announcement wasn’t baby news, but that she had obtained a “proper job.”

Kelly Brook sizzles as Santa’s little helper for TOPLESS photoshoothttps://t.co/ThljSbMd1F pic.twitter.com/ff6UQywNO2 — Daily Star (@Daily_Star) December 26, 2018

Born Kelly Ann Parsons, she started her career at the age of 16 as a professional model after winning a beauty pageant her mother entered her in. She has spent the better part of the last few decades gracing the covers and centerfolds of numerous men’s magazines, including GQ and FHM.