Watch Chicago Bears Vs Minnesota Vikings Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch NFC North Battle Live Online

The Minnesota Vikings face a possible win-or-go-home situation when they host the NFC North champion Chicago Bears, who will be playing for a first-round playoff bye.

The top two teams in the NFC North clash Sunday on the final day of the National Football League 2018 regular season in a game that will determine playoff position for the Chicago Bears, who have already clinched the division title with 11 wins. For the opposing Minnesota Vikings, the game is effectively a do-or-die affair. According to Fox Sports, the Vikings need a win to qualify for the lone available NFC Wild Card playoff spot. The game will live stream from Minneapolis.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Sunday’s NFL Week 13 matchup between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Central Standard Time at the 66,600-seat U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Sunday, December 30. In the Eastern Time Zone, that start time will be 4:25 p.m., and 1:25 p.m. Pacific. Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game online starting at 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, while NFL fans in Australia can log in to the live stream at 8:25 a.m. on Monday, December 31, Australian Eastern Daylight Time, 6:25 a.m. Western Time.

The Bears-Vikings game will live stream in large areas of the country. To determine whether your area will receive the game, check the “Fox Late” map provided by 506 Sports. Areas shaded in pink will be able to access the Chicago vs. Minnesota live stream.

While a win guarantees the Vikings that playoff berth, they could still qualify if they lose to the Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles also lose their late afternoon game against the Washington Redskins, according to CBS Sports.

“We understand what’s at stake. There’s no magic formula. There’s no button you can push or hours you can put in to suddenly snap your fingers and guarantee a win,” said Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins, as quoted by Fox. “You do all you can, give everything you have.”

For the Bears, a win gives them the second seed and a first-round bye. With a loss the Bears would likely have to play a Wild Card game — against the Vikings.

Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings NFC North showdown, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Bear in mind that accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To watch the Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Viking NFC North regular season finale stream live for free without a cable subscription, fans should sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package that carries Fox Sports local channels, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of the internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Bears-Vikes showdown live stream at no charge.

To view the live stream outside of the areas shown on the 506 Sports map linked above — except in the teams’ home markets — fans will need to pay the subscription fee for NFL Sunday Ticket, a service which also comes with a one-week free trial period.

Fans outside of the United States can watch the Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings game live stream with NFL Game Pass, a service which requires an annual subscription fee, but also comes with a first-week free trial offer.