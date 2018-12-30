Netflix Changes Description Of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ After Fans Disagree With Synopsis

Fans are coming to the defense of Thanos over his description.

Since Avengers: Infinity War landed on Netflix on Christmas Day, there seems to be nothing but issues surrounding the platform and those trying to stream the movie. At first, Infinity War wasn’t showing up on Netflix at all for customers, and for others, the only way to find it was searching for the full movie title. Normally a film like Infinity War would be front and center once logging in, sitting at the top of the “trending now” list, and certainly under suggested films for those who had previously streamed Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther.

That bug seems to have been somewhat fixed, but not for everyone. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Netflix joked with their users about praying to Thanos to get the movie to show up on their home screens. Since that issue is mostly in the past now, Netflix users have moved on to complain about something else.

As reported by Comicbook, some users have been complaining about the description of the movie. Apparently, how Netflix chose to describe Thanos isn’t sitting well with some fans.

“Superheroes amass to stop intergalactic sociopath Thanos from acquiring a full set of Infinity Stones and wiping out half of all life in the universe,” the original synopsis read.

NETFLIX has updated the 'AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR' description to remove "intergalactic sociopath" after fan backlash:https://t.co/lFHMTQWp5K pic.twitter.com/m8F0cihxHG — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) December 29, 2018

The issue many were having with the description was the word sociopath, with fans claiming that doesn’t accurately describe Thanos at all.

According to dictionary.com, a sociopath is “a person with a psychopathic personality whose behavior is antisocial, often criminal, and who lacks a sense of moral responsibility or social conscience.”

Citing the definition, fans of Infinity War believe Thanos does have a social conscience — which can be seen throughout the movie, mostly in scenes with Gamora. Thanos clearly has a love for his daughter and even sheds tears over her death — despite being the one to deliver said death — and later seems conflicted when he tells a young Gamora that achieving his goal cost him everything.

Some have noticed a change in the description after complaints on Twitter flooded in, which Comicbook shared a screenshot of.

“Invader. Annihilator. So-called savior. As Thanos moves ever closer to omnipotence, the fate of the universe rests with the Avengers,” the new description reads.

The new description isn’t showing up for everyone, however. The synopsis seems to vary between users and might take some time to change for everyone on the platform. Either way, fans of Infinity War are still defending Thanos for some strange reason all these months later.