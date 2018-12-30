Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Appear To Have A Blast Jet-Skiing Together In Miami

It certainly seems as though Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are no longer trying to keep their relationship under wraps.

The notoriously camera-shy pair have been spotted together on multiple occasions over the past few months, including on a romantic trip to Miami. This past weekend, Foxx and Holmes were photographed having some fun together in sunny Florida. Photos published by TMZ show the pair enjoying each other’s company on some jet skis in Miami’s Biscayne Bay.

Both Holmes and Foxx rode their own vehicle, with Katie leading the way most of the time and Jamie following just behind her. The Dawson’s Creek star could be seen rocking a pair of white and red striped shorts along with a black life vest with a few white stripes here and there. She looked casual with her hair up in a low bun, sans makeup, donning just a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Foxx looked just as casual as his counterpart, wearing a pair of grey swim shorts and a black and red life jacket. The actor also shielded his face from the sun in a large pair of sunglasses. Some photos show the pair riding along the water while another shot captures the two smiling and giggling after finishing their ride.

The pair has been in the Miami area since this past Friday and as the Inquisitr shared yesterday, they were spotted packing on the PDA during the romantic getaway. The couple has been staying on board a luxury yacht and were photographed getting very cozy with each other during the trip. Some photos show Katie and Jamie kissing on the boat while others show Holmes showing off her amazing figure in a teeny, black bikini.

Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Jet Ski Together in Miami For Holiday Getaway https://t.co/a5EkQ3rRnI — Star Radar (@StarsHeadlines) December 30, 2018

As fans of the pair know, the couple has been quietly dating since 2013 and they seemed to have recently stopped hiding from the cameras, with some of their first photographs taken together having surfaced this past September, showing the two holding hands on the beach in Malibu. Back in November, the Inquisitr shared that many thought that Foxx and Holmes were engaged after she was seen rocking a large diamond ring. But reps for Holmes quickly shot down rumors in a brief statement.

“Katie’s not engaged to anyone besides her fictional movie fiancé, played by Jerry O’Connell.”

And a source close to the pair also shared that the couple has been far more social this year than they had in years past.

“Everyone knows they are dating, but they still want to keep it private,” the source dished. “After the beach pictures, they only spent time together at home and got extra careful. But this year, they have been more social together. They often go to restaurants for dinner dates, or to hang out with friends.”

Maybe 2019 could see wedding bells for Katie and Jamie, but fans will just have to wait and see.