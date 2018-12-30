Matt Lauer ‘Is Not Doing Well’ A Year After Being Fired From ‘The Today Show’, Says Source

Lauer was fired after facing allegations of sexual assault.

Matt Lauer is still adapting to life after the Today Show, People is reporting. The former news anchor was fired in November 2017 after multiple accusations of sexual assault and harassment. In May 2018, NBC released a report documenting the internal investigation into the allegations that the network had conducted. The investigation, led by NBCUniversal general counsel Kim Harris, centered on allegations from four separate women. Following 70 interviews with current and former employees and more than 30 focus groups with 262 current employees, the network decided upon Lauer’s termination.

One of the allegations involved a woman accusing him of sexual assault in 2001. The reported revealed that Lauer did confirm that the two had a sexual encounter. He also admitted to being romantically involved with NBC staff members throughout his career. However, Lauer maintains that these encounters were consensual. He also vehemently denies claims that he had locked a woman in his office. According to an unknown source, Lauer is struggling to adjust to unemployment.

“It has been hard for him,” revealed the source. “He went from being a super busy person to having nothing but time on his hands. He is not doing well.”

Inside Matt Lauer's Quiet Life 1 Year After Firing https://t.co/snH6vX4LoU — MSN Entertainment (@MSN_Entertain) December 30, 2018

The source also added that Lauer “is not thinking about working again right now.” A different source shared similar information, stating that Lauer “doesn’t sit around thinking about a comeback.” Instead, he’s working on making things right with his children.

“He’s trying to get by putting all his energy into his kids,” said the first source. “He is working on his relationship with his kids. They have a good relationship, but they’ve been through a lot.”

Lauer has three children: 17-year-old Jack, 11-year-old Thijs, and 14-year-old Romy. He still lives with them and his wife, Annette Roque, in the Hamptons. While Roque and Lauer manage to make cohabitation work, the two are still technically separated and are working on the terms of their divorce. While he is a single man, Lauer is allegedly not stepping back into the dating pool just yet.

“He is not dating,” said one of the sources “Some former colleagues have visited him. He has some long-term friends he sees and hangs out with on a regular basis.”

In a statement Lauer made in April, he shared that he intended to “begin the process of repairing the damage” he had made to the relationships with his wife and children. Still, Lauer says that while he acted “inappropriately as a husband, father and principal at NBC” he did not engage in any “coercive, aggressive or abusive actions.”