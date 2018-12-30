Meghan Markle Bans Prince Harry From Drinking Tea & Coffee, Per ‘Radar’

Meghan Markle is reportedly turning Prince Harry’s life upside down. The Duchess of Sussex has allegedly banned her royal husband from drinking tea and coffee.

According to a December 30 report by Radar Online, Meghan Markle doesn’t want Prince Harry putting caffeine and artificial sweeteners into his body, and it seems that’s not all. Harry has allegedly already stopped drinking alcohol in solidarity with his pregnant wife.

“Considering he’s been a drinker since he was a young teenager, it’s quite an achievement,” a source dished on Harry’s recent dietary change. “He was always fidgeting and on the go, always looking for the next thrill. He was a great laugh but it was always very full on,” the source added.

The royal insider goes on to say that Harry’s new lifestyle doesn’t make him the life of the party, but he is more relaxed when it comes to handling situations now that Meghan has shown him a healthier way to live.

“Now his new regime doesn’t make him the most entertaining party guest in the world, but he’s definitely more chilled and relaxed. All she [Meghan] did was show him there’s another way to live and he’s become a huge fan. He eats well, doesn’t poison his body, exercises does a bit of yoga and is a lot happier,” the source stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will break other norms when their new little bundle of joy is born. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are allegedly planning to raise their Royal Baby a bit differently.

The child will be the first biracial baby to be born into the Royal Family, and the couple is planning to bring up their baby — and the rest of their children — with strong moral values, and as normal as they possibly can.

Sources tell Us Weekly Magazine that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning to have their children do normal everyday things, such as ride the subway when they’re in places like New York City, have chores that they’ll need to complete, and eventually have jobs in order to earn their own money in the future.

In addition, the couple will not raise their children at Kensington Palace. It has been confirmed that soon after the Royal Baby is born, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will move to Frogmore Cottage, which is a more private location for the pair to raise their family.