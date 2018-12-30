Younes Bendjima Shares Sweet Dedication To Ex Kourtney Kardashian On Instagram As He Reflects On 2018

It is that time of the year when people take time to reflect back on the previous 365 days as they get ready to ring in the new cycle of possibilities and opportunities. As Younes Bendjima reflected back on his experiences of 2018 through his Instagram stories, he made sure to include several slots to thank his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian for the beautiful moments they shared this year, as Us Weekly pointed out.

In one snap, Kourtney can be seen sitting on an outdoor bed in a mountain setting at either sunset or sunrise. She is wearing what appears to be matching sweatpants and sweatshirt among blankets and some pillows.

“Let’s not forget about this beautiful woman inside and out,” the 25-year-old started out his caption. “I’m not the type of man that forget [sic] moments like that. you [sic] an amazing woman and mum and I hope you will find happiness for you and your childrens [sic]. it’s all love at the end of the day. we don’t know what can happen tmw. so there you go.”

He also shared a series of photos of the two together, including one from April 14, in which they are standing next to other in what looks like a spontaneous shot taken by somebody else. In another clip he shared, the 39-year-old reality TV star is seen sitting at a table outside at night as she does a little dance with her arms. She then looks at the camera and sticks her tongue out.

“All love… we live we learn,” he captioned the clip, noting the date: May 6, 2018.

As Us Weekly pointed out, Younes and Kourtney broke off their relationship over the summer after two years together because the romance simply “ran its course,” the magazine reported, citing a source. Another source added that Kourtney was the one who ended things because the relationship wasn’t working out anymore, emphasizing that “there wasn’t any dramatic moment.”

“Younes is working and busy and Kourtney is busy with her three children,” the first source told Us Weekly at the time, according to the report.

Kourtney and Younes reportedly gave their romance another shot in September, but that must have either been a rumor or it didn’t work out, considering Kourtney was spotted with Luka Sabbat, a 21-year-old model, just weeks after, according to the Us Weekly report. The relationship between Luka and Kourtney has been neither confirmed nor disproved, but the young model is rumored to still be in Kourtney’s life, as the Inquisitr recently reported.