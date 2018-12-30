The president's lawyer says it's 'put up or shut up time' for Mueller.

Rudy Giuliani, the lawyer for Donald Trump, went on talk shows this morning to say that special counsel Robert Mueller doesn’t have anything on his client. The former NYC mayor spoke at length with radio host John Catsimatidis on the Cats Roundtable about Mueller’s lack of evidence, and what is and is not a crime.

NewsMax says that Giuliani challenged Mueller that it’s time to produce a report. He added that the special counsel has no chance of getting any of the Russians he indicted to come to the United States to testify against Trump.

“They indicted a bunch of Russians who will never come to the United States, which is what we used to call sort of a ‘showboat indictment’ when I was a U.S. attorney. So, I am challenging them: It’s time to put up or shut up. It’s time for them to submit a report.”

The Trump adviser says that Mueller can get it to the DOJ or let the public read it “as promised,” boasting “if I’m wrong, I’ll apologize, but I know I am not wrong. They don’t have, as we would say in New York, a damn thing.”

Giuliani told Catsimatidis that the special counsel is desperate to tie Trump to the conspiracy to hack the Democratic National Committee’s email, adding that, regardless, collusion is not a crime.

“It should have been wrapped up probably in May or June – that’s when they figured out they had no evidence of collusion, no evidence of conspiracy to hack. Collusion is not a crime, by the way. I don’t know why they’re investigating it by the way. It’s not even a crime.”

According to the Hill, Giuliani says that what is a crime is destroying evidence, and so it’s time to investigate Mueller, his team and the FBI.

“Mueller should be investigated for destruction of evidence for allowing those text messages from Strzok to be erased, messages that would show the state of mind and tactics of his lead anti-Trump FBI agent at the start of his probe.”

Giuliani then went on Twitter and restated his challenge to Mueller, sparking a rash of responses from the public that questioned the wisdom of taunting the special counsel, and reminding him of how Watergate ended for Nixon’s legal team.

“I challenge Mueller to put up or shut up. You have no evidence of the president being involved in a conspiracy with anyone including Russia to hack. And you also have no evidence of collusion. It’s been 2 years so submit a report to DOJ and we will answer it.”

Said one Twitter user in reply to Giuliani, “Mitchell, Haldeman, Ehrlichman, and Colson all went to prison for Watergate. You’ll soon join them on the historical roster of felons who betrayed the USA.”