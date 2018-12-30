Matt Roloff Shares Rare Photo With Daughter Molly And Her Husband Joel Silvius

Little People Big World star Molly Roloff returned home to Oregon for the holidays.

As fans of the hit TLC show know, Molly has stepped away from the camera over the past few years as she lives and works far from her family in Spokane, Washington. But to celebrate the holidays, the only Roloff daughter returned back to the family’s home in Oregon along with her husband, Joel Silvius, and her dad could not be any more thrilled.

Yesterday, the father of four took to his highly-followed Instagram account to share a photo of his daughter Molly, his son-in-law Joel, his daughter-in-law Tori, his son Zach, and his grandson Jackson. In the sweet family photo, the six of them gather around a table at a restaurant and are all smiles for the camera. It appears as though they were just served their meals as plates of food are pictured in front of them.

In the caption of the image, the Roloff family patriarch explains that Molly and Joel have been in town for the past week, enjoying some family time over the holidays. So far, the photo has earned Matt a lot of attention from his 410,000 plus followers with over 27,000 likes in addition to 180 plus comments within just one day of the post going live.

Some fans commented on the photo to wish the Roloff family a happy holidays while countless others commented on the fact that Molly made a rare appearance in the image.

“Matt God bless you, Caryn and the whole family, may your New Year be a healthy, happy one,” one fan wrote.

“It’s good to see Molly. Wishing you all a very Happy New Year.”

“Matt it’s nice to see molly and Joel hanging out at the farm with you all glad you all had a great Christmas bet the grandbabies were spoiled god bless you all,” one more chimed in.

A few days earlier, Amy Roloff also shared a series of sweet family photos from over the holiday season, including another one where both Molly and her husband Joel make another appearance. In one of the photos, Amy, her four children, and their significant others sit around the table and enjoy what appears to be Christmas dinner. Also in the photo is Amy’s boyfriend, Chris Marek.

A few other photos show her two grandchildren, Ember and Jackson, while another photo shows a beautiful necklace that Amy was gifted from her boyfriend. And to go along with the series of images is a sweet caption written by Amy herself.

“Christmas… no gift is as precious as Jesus… then being around those you love… my kids and grandkids and Chris. I hope Christmas was wonderful for you too… in all its glory and messiness too.”

It seems as though the Roloff family had a happy holiday season, indeed.