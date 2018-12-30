Mark Wahlberg Flaunts Ripped Abs While Boating With Bikini-Clad Wife

Mark Wahlberg flexed his muscles and flaunted his ripped abs while enjoying a day on the beach and a boating venture alongside his bikini-clad wife, Rhea Durham, this weekend in Barbados.

According to pictures obtained and published by Daily Mail, Durham didn’t look too excited about boarding the small, lightweight watercraft as they boated to a yacht.

Wahlberg’s wife donned an orange tank top and extra short blue jean shorts that showcased her tiny frame as they made their way to the yacht for a little rest and relaxation. Keeping things simple in both the cosmetics and hair department, Rhea pulled her short locks back into a loose ponytail.

After spending a little time soaking up the sun on the yacht, Durham ditched her orange top, revealing her white strapless push-up bikini top underneath. Instead of taking her orange top all the way off, the 40-year-old model wore it around her waist, leaving her toned tummy partially covered while putting her bikini-clad bosom on full display.

While Wahlberg wasn’t shy about showcasing his toned physique as he flexed while wandering around in the shallow water and sandy beach, he opted to cover up before boating to the yacht with his wife.

The 47-year-old actor rocked a light pink top with a pocket on the chest, white swim shorts with a patterned design, and flip flops. He paired his beach-ready ensemble with a white baseball cap and a pair of dark sunglasses to protect his eyes.

The duo’s four children did appear in several of the photos as they seemed to be enjoying the weekend trip to Barbados with their parents.

According to Daily Mail, Wahlberg once offered a very detailed explanation of a typical day for him after being asked by fans on Instagram how much time he spent working out to maintain his chiseled figure. The actor admitted his rigorous routine starts at 2:30 in the morning and concludes at 7:30 at night.

According to Mark, his routine consists of two massive workouts, two showers, snacks, meals, cryo chamber recovery, and the occasional golf and/or business meetings.

The actor also enjoys spending time with his family and takes a very active role in his children’s life including tasks such as picking them up from school at the end of the day.

In addition to spending time with his family and maintaining his incredible figure, Mark also manages an intense career in Hollywood. The actor’s latest film titled Instant Family is currently playing in theaters.