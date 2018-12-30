Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Thong Bikini As She Poses In The Snow On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian may be the oldest of her siblings, but that doesn’t mean she can’t get inspired by her younger sisters. On Sunday, the 39-year-old socialite took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself flaunting her body in a skimpy bikini while posing in the snow in Aspen, Colorado, just like Kendall Jenner did the night before.

In the photo, Kourtney is rocking a tiny blue bikini consisting of a triangle top and matching string bottoms that leaves little to the imagination. She paired her skimpy swimwear with a metallic blue puffer jacket and snow boots to protect her feet from the snow. In the first of the series of three photos, the mother of three is holding her ponytail up in a playful manner as she gives a frontal look of her body to the camera.

In the second photo, Kourtney is holding the hood of her jacket over her head as she continues to pose with her body faced forward. In the third and final photo of the series, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is showing off her booty as she turned away from the camera. This photo shows that she is wearing a thong bikini that puts her derriere on full display. In this snap, she continues to hold the hood over her head, obscuring her face.

“Copied Kendall,” she captioned the post, referencing her sister’s Saturday post.

The photos, which Kourtney shared with her legion of Instagram fans consisting of 71.6 million followers, racked up more than 966,000 likes and more than 7,600 comments within 30 minutes of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the popular social media platform flocked to the comment section to compliment her body and share in the joke about her copying Kendall.

“Your family is too funny,” one user wrote, paired with a red rose emoji while another added, “when I’m your age I want to have that body.”

As the Inquisitr recently noted, Kendall took to her own Instagram page last night to share a similar photo of herself rocking a tiny pink bikini as she posed in the snow, presumably in the same location Kourtney later posed for her own shots.

As People magazine reported, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is enjoying a ski vacation together during the holidays, and even Sofia Richie, the new girlfriend of Kourtney’s ex-partner Scott Disick, went along. This isn’t the first time Sofia joins the famous family on a vacation, the magazine report continued. Earlier this month, Sofia and the KarJenners went on a family trip to Mexico.