Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Off In Skimpy Red Bikini On Trip To The Beach, Packs On The PDA With New Boyfriend

Alessandra and boyfriend Nicolo Oddi seemed very much in love during their day on the Brazilian beach.

Alessandra Ambrosio is ending her year in style — by lounging on the beaches of Brazil wearing the skimpiest bikinis possible, packing on the PDA with her new boyfriend.

The Victoria’s Secret model has been photographed over the course of the week taking in the sun with friends in her native Brazil. The Daily Mail caught up with her on Saturday, sharing photographs of Ambrosio wearing a very skimpy red bikini as she went bodyboarding. As the report noted, Alessandra was with her friends and family for her day in the sun.

“She spent the morning on a luxury yacht as part of her family and friends vacation in Brazil.,” the report noted, adding, “The 37-year-old supermodel flaunted her incredibly toned physique and couldn’t help but put on a loved up display with her boyfriend Nicolo Oddi.”

Just a few days before, the newspaper had shared pictures of Alessandra Ambrosio rocking a different bikini during a day at the beach in Florianópolis. The Daily Mail shared the pictures of the model’s day at the beach, noting that Ambrosio kept it classy while still revealing quite a bit of skin.

“Covering up a bit, Alessandra added a sand-colored cardigan while carrying her phone on a crossbody strap,” the report noted. “She carried her sandals in her hand and kept away from the sun’s glare with a pair of round, retro shades. The Brazilian beauty topped things off with a straw hat and a few glittering necklaces.”

Though Alessandra Ambrosio earned very high marks for her amazing physique, she’s not exactly a fitness buff. As the model said in an interview with the magazine Byrdie, it wasn’t until age 23 or 24 that she actually started going to a gym to work out. Even now, Alessandra says she would rather get in some exercise by playing beach volleyball than getting on a treadmill. But Alessandra did admit that she’s gotten into a routine with celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson, going to her studio about once a week to stay fit.

Alessandra Ambrosio and boyfriend Nicolo Oddi coupled up while hitting the beach in Brazil! https://t.co/hPM3JO5q90 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) December 28, 2018

While she’s getting plenty of attention for her revealing bikinis over the course of her week in Brazil, Alessandra Ambrosio is also getting some spotlight for her PDA with her new boyfriend. As Entertainment Tonight noted, she and the fashion company CEO Nicolo Oddi have been dating since late in the summer, a few months after the model ended her 10-year relationship with fiance Jamie Mazur.