‘World’s Sexiest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Leaves Little To The Imagination In Scanty Black Thong Bikini

Initially dubbed the “World’s Sexiest Weather Girl” by Maxim magazine, Mexican weather presenter Yanet Garcia has been making a splash on social media for some time now, for a variety of reasons. Whether it’s her high-profile breakup with a professional gamer or her sunny disposition and natural beauty, Yanet has become an Instagram star, recognized the world over for her talents.

In this particular image, Yanet can be seen standing in partial profile, backgrounded by simple white walls and wooden flooring. Her enviable figure is on full display as she dons a scanty black bikini, complete with thong bottoms. Popping her booty, perhaps her most iconic bodily feature, the Mexican model and television personality leaves little to the imagination in the process, giving her fans and followers quite the eyeful.

Casting her gaze downward in a somewhat sulky yet sultry expression, Yanet appears almost contemplative in her latest snapshot. Her signature chestnut tresses are styled straight, long brown locks tumbling down to rest about her neck and back. The black bikini which she is wearing is cut high about the hips to accentuate her slim waist and toned thighs. The garment also features a tie-up about the neck, with tethers belonging to the loose bow she is wearing being barely visible beneath her hair.

Despite the fact that the image in question has only been live for a matter of hours — as of the writing of this article — it has already gathered a great deal of attention from Yanet’s fans and followers. Over 9,000 comments were left in the appropriate section, and over 700,000 likes were showered upon the sexy snapshot.

One user wrote, “You have quite an amazing tush,” while another Instagram member quipped, “That faze guy dumb as hell for breaking up with you.”

The latter commenter is referencing the high profile split between Yanet Garcia and her ex-boyfriend, competitive gamer Doug “FaZe Censor” Martin. Per Maxim, After Martin claimed that, “Everything started to turn [when he] mentioned to her how much money could be made on YouTube and being a YouTuber,” in terms of their romantic tryst, Yanet Garcia fired back with a rebuttal of her own, claiming that Doug Martin had never loved her, and never appreciated her properly.

“[Martin]has decided to change unconditional love for money or monetizing it as social platforms now call it… I believe in justice and bravery and that is why I’m pointing out the lies that I’m not willing to accept… I cannot recognize the person I was in love with.”