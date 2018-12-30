Josephine Skriver Strips Down To Her Bra And Panties On Instagram To Show Support To Oakland Raiders

Victoria’s Secret model Josephine Skriver is well-known among her 5.6 million Instagram for being a big fan of Oakland Raiders and a quick scroll through her Instagram page will give a very clear idea of that. Since the Oakland Raiders have the last game of the season on Sunday, December 30 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Josephine followed her support ritual for the team and posted a photograph on Instagram to root for Raiders.

In the monochromatic photograph, 25-year-old stunner stripped down to her bra and underwear to reveal her well-toned abs as well as her enviable cleavage. Per usual, she wore the official cap of the franchise and wrote in the caption that she can’t wait for the upcoming year to start so that she can enjoy the new season for Raiders.

Within two hours, her picture was liked 181,000 times and fans left more than 700 comments wherein they not only praised Josephine for her sexy figure but also for being a loyal Raiders fan.

“You are the philosophy of sexy 101,” one fan commented. Other fans, as usual, expressed their admiration for the Danish beauty by using words like “beautiful,” “stunning” and “incredibly hot.” Curious about her tough work schedule, one person also asked Josephine if she “prefer[s] working at VS and being busy or taking a holiday and going on vacations.”

Other fans posted comments related to the game and joined Josephine to cheer on the team.

“[Sic] The Raiders will defeat the Chiefs today and be back next year even greater!!! As always, you are the most beautiful Raiderette. Go Raiders!!!” And another one commented that they are “betting on Raiders for the super bowl W next year!!”

There were some remarks from rival team supporters as well which quickly triggered a heated debate in the comments section. “You’re already impatient for the next year because your awful team won’t make the playoffs again,” one person said.

As her Instagram pictures and geo-tags show, Josephine is currently holidaying in Ecuador with her fiance, Alex DeLeon, therefore, many people from the country also left warm and welcoming comments for the model on the picture.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Alex is also a big Raiders fan and Josephine posted a picture a couple of weeks ago where she was featured locking lips with Alex while both were wearing the official jerseys and caps of the team.

“In this together for life,” she wrote in the caption, referring to both of them being die-hard fans. While in another picture that she posted in September, Josephine put her perky derriere on full display by wearing a thong and a Raiders jersey which drove her fans crazy.

“It’s all about that W today!! @raiders. We bleed silver and black!” she wrote.