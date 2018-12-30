Chanel West Coast Flaunts Curves In A Skintight Red Dress

Chanel West Coast is no stranger to showing off her curvy physique on social media, and a double post by the reality starlet uploaded to her Instagram yesterday was no different. In the snap, Chanel showed off her curvy frame in a skintight red dress, as she posed by a door looking like she was ready to hit the town.

The body hugging number with thin straps showed off Chanel’s back and arms flawlessly. In the first shot, the Love And Hip Hop star turned her body ever so slightly to reveal her voluptuous backside. She arched her back and stood in a unique pose that showed off her toned legs in her nude pumps, adding length to her frame.

In a second pic added shortly after, Chanel showed off the front of the sexy frock. In a selfie style snap, the 30-year old wowed her fans with a glimpse of the lacy number that showed off her ample cleavage. She wore smokey eye makeup that made her brown eyes pop. She kept her lips looking voluminous by highlighting her pout with a shiny, nude lip color. She rocked huge diamond rhinestone hoop earrings, adding some flashy fun to the ensemble, and matched the accessories with a double layer necklace set.

Chanel kept her hair in large, bouncy curls that spilled over her shoulder and back, and tipped her head slightly in a sultry pose. The see-through dress wowed her 3.1 million fans, and racked up over 92,000 likes since being posted.

In another sexy shot posted this week, Chanel showed off her curvy frame yet again by posing in a tiny nightie. The one piece number was cut up high and accented her toned thighs. The low cut look showed off her buxom chest, and she paired the look with a sexy fur shrug. She wore her hair in fun waves, and gave the camera a sultry pout.

Though the reality star rose to fame alongside co-host Rob Dyrdeck on Fantasy Factory, Chanel’s main focus has always been music. In an interview with OK! Magazine last year, the artist opened up about being a woman in hip hop.

“Music is always my focus. Music takes up more of my time than pretty much anything, especially because Ridiculousness is a much faster TV show to film than any of the other TV stuff I’ve done. The show doesn’t take up as much as my time as the music. Music is what I do pretty much all the time. I’m always in the studio. I’m always rehearsing for shows. Always doing shows. Traveling. That’s kind of always been my main thing,” she revealed.