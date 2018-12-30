‘Maxim’ Model Natalie Roser & Friends Go Entirely Nude, Do Booty Line-Up For Sun-Kissed Snapshot

Australian model Natalie Roser has been a cover girl for Maxim as well as a contestant for The Face Australia in the recent past, shooting her to relative fame amongst the world’s most beautiful women. Attracting a sizable social media fandom in the process, Natalie now shares provocative and stunning posts to her Instagram account in order to captivate her admirers.

In her most recent Instagram post, Natalie appears with three other gorgeous ladies, arms wrapped about each other. Hugging one another about the waist, each of the blonde beauties has chosen to skip the clothing for the entire affair, going complete nude in the process. Easily discernible in the derriere line-up is Natalie Roser herself, the tallest of the bunch. Her long, athletic figure is instantly recognizable, toned legs leading upwards to a pert posterior. Her tawny tresses — much like the matching hair color of her model friends — appear wet from some time spent in the paradisal surf and are tangled slightly about her neck and shoulders.

The professional models are backgrounded by a tree-line made up of tall palm trees, some squat ferns, and a thick forest floor of lush grass. A white sand beach lies beneath their bare feet, and the entire photographic frame is drenched in the bright light of the sun — giving the aesthetic a washed out and warm appeal.

Two more images rounded out the set, with the latter two snapshots featuring the women wearing decidedly more clothing.

Joining the Aussie from Down Under in the trio of images were Sarah Kohan, Bree Lynn Kleintop, and Gabrielle Grace Epstein. Sarah — to Natalie’s immediate left — is also from Australia, and is known for being a world traveler. Bree — to the far right — is an American model born in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She has done work for O’Neill Women’s and Dragon Eyewear, per Famous Birthdays. Gabby Epstein — to the far left — is the third Australian of the group and has a very substantial Instagram following of approximately 2 million fans.

Natalie Roser has overcome a great deal to achieve her high level of success in the fashion modeling industry. Often fighting with pain associated with scoliosis, the curvature of the spine, she can find herself wracked with nearly unbearable pain at times.

According to the Daily Mail, the pain can leave Natalie “bed ridden” on occasion.

“The stunner, who was diagnosed with the condition at age 14, recently took to Instagram to talk about her struggle… she wrote: ‘My #scoliosispain has me bed bound when I’m meant to be out exploring #stuggling #stircrazy #cabinfever.'”