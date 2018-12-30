Nina Dobrev Stuns In Tiny Black Bikini As She Hangs Out On A Giant Unicorn Pool Float On Instagram

After spending a white Christmas in her native Bulgaria, Nina Dobrev has headed to the southern hemisphere where the weather is nice and warm. On Sunday, the former The Vampire Diaries star took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself hanging out on a giant unicorn pool float rocking a tiny black bikini.

In the photo, the 29-year-old actor is lying on her back on the colorful float in a gorgeous infinity pool whose clear water mimics the color of the ocean featuring in the background. The blue sky matches the color of the pool and the ocean, creating a beautiful, summery atmosphere. According to the post’s geotag, Dobrev is enjoying the paradisiacal views of South Africa.

Dobrev is rocking a bikini consisting of a black triangle top adorned with white details in the middle, paired with a matching string bikini bottom. She is lying back with her left knee propped up while keeping her right leg stretched in front. To protect her eyes from the glaring summer rays, Dobrev is wearing black shades. The brunette stunner is smiling while touching the side of her sunglasses with her left hand.

“You are what you lay on,” she captioned the photo, accompanied by a slice of pizza emoji.

The snap, which the actor shared with her 16.6 million Instagram followers, has — at the time of writing — racked up nearly 200,000 likes and more than 850 comments within 30 minutes of being posted. Users of the popular social media platform took to the comment section to compliment the beauty of the photo, to ask where in South Africa she is, and also to give some tips of where to go in the country.

“If you have time – go and hike Lion’s Head – the view from there is AMAZING,” one user wrote, while another added, “Hope you enjoy your time in our country and you experience our amazing hospitable people.”

Her sunny post comes a few days after she shared several photos of her enjoying Christmas with her family in Sofia, according to the geotags she included with the posts. While it is unclear what she is doing in South Africa, it is very much clear that the holiday feast didn’t affect her incredible figure.

In a recent interview with Women’s Health magazine, the actor revealed that she has visible abs for the first time in her life. She disclosed that the secret to staying in shape is working out every single day. If she does that, she said, she can eat whatever she wants.

“Doing something different [each day] has been the most fun, and I’ve seen the most benefit because you shock your system,” she told the magazine.