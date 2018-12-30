Emily Ratajkowski Puts Her Booty On Display In Latest Instagram Snap With Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski has been enjoying some time off with her family in a tour of Latin America. In her most recent post, the 27-year-old model took to her Instagram page to share a snap of herself lying next to her husband, actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, for a selfie.

In the photo, Ratajkowski is featured lying on a bright red and yellow boat with her booty toward the camera as Bear-McClard lies to her right holding on a camera above their faces for a selfie. The photo Ratajkowski shared was taken from behind the couple as they pose for their own separate selfie. Emrata is wearing uber tight high-waisted jeans, which accentuate her perky behind, a look she paired with a yellow crop top that showcases her toned abs and structured shoulders.

Bear-McClard opted for a casual look, consisting of a red T-shirt and black athletic shorts. Both Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard are pouting their lips together for a pretend kiss for the camera above their heads. While Ratajkowski didn’t include a geotag with this particular photo, she did with her previous post in which she is wearing the same outfit, suggesting this was taken the same day.

In the previous post, she disclosed that she and her husband are in Xochimilco, in southern Mexico City. In yet another post, Ratajkowski shared a clip of her dancing with Bear-McClard with an accompanying caption stating that they love Mexico.

The snap, which Ratajkowski shared with her whopping 21.1 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 470,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments in about three hours as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comment section to share messages in a host of languages, including French, Portuguese, Spanish and, of course, English, as well as a slew of emoji.

“Mexico also loves you,” one user wrote in Spanish, while another added in English, “U guys are goals.”

Prior to their trip to our neighboring country, Ratajkowski shared a series of snaps of her alongside her family in Colombia, as the Daily Mail noted.

“Merry Christmas from our family to yours! Muchas gracias, Cartagena!” she captioned the post.

As the Daily Mail continued, this holiday season marks the first time Ratajkowski rings in Christmas as a married woman after tying the knot to Bear-McClard earlier this year. He joined Ratajkowski and her family for the lovely holiday vacation.