Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Buys His Mom A New Home, Making Her Christmas Wish Come True

Jungle Cruise star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a Christmas wish come true for one of the most important people in his life: his mom. In an Instagram post uploaded on Saturday night, Johnson shared a video of the sweet moment he revealed the gift to his mother, and her adorable reaction.

In the post, his mother, Ata Johnson, sat perched before a beautifully decorated Christmas tree holding a card. She opened it up to reveal that inside the card was Willy Wonka’s golden ticket. As she continued to read quietly, her expression changed from surprised to touched, and her eyes began to swell with tears. She held the cards up to her face, struggling to find the words, and finally gathered herself enough to reveal that the surprise is a brand new home.

“All our lives growing up we lived in little apartments all across the country. Lived like gypsies on the road from one state to another. The first home my parents ever lived in was the one I bought for them in 1999. They divorced about 5 [years] later and as with life, stuff happens and things got a little complicated. Since then I always made sure my mom and dad have everything they’ll ever need – houses, cars etc.,” The Rock shared in the touching post.

He continued on to say that the gift was like Willy Wonka’s golden ticket, because Ata can choose any new home, anywhere she wants. He also shared that since he has found success, he has made sure to take care of his parents needs, buying them new homes and cars when necessary.

“I always say, if you got a good mama, then you gotta pretty good shot at becoming a decent human being. And somehow, somewhere along the line I became one lucky SOB to be able to make stuff like this happen,” Johnson continued. Before the video concluded, Johnson stepped out from behind the camera to give his mom, still emotional from the grand gesture, a big hug.

As Us Weekly reported, this isn’t the Fast and the Furious star’s first Christmas wish he granted. On Christmas morning, he shared a sweet video of his daughter seeing her mound of gifts and gushed that seeing the moment through his daughter’s eyes was kind of like heaven for the actor. He also recently invited two young children from the Make-A-Wish Foundation to join him on the set of Hobbs and Shaw.