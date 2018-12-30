Democrat Responds To Trump Using Child Immigrant Deaths To Push Border Wall: ‘Nothing Is Too Low For You’

In his first statement about the deaths of two young children in U.S. custody, Trump blamed Democrats and demanded funding for his border wall.

Donald Trump is continuing to draw fire for his tweets using the deaths of immigrant children in U.S. custody to push for his border wall, with a Democratic senator saying that “nothing is too low or cruel for you.”

On Saturday, Trump issued his first statement about the deaths of two immigrant children while in the custody of federal immigration agencies. The Trump administration has come under fire for failing to properly care for the children, who both died after suddenly falling ill, but Trump turned the tables on Democrats in a controversial tweet.

“Any deaths of children or others at the Border are strictly the fault of the Democrats and their pathetic immigration policies that allow people to make the long trek thinking they can enter our country illegally,” Trump wrote. “They can’t. If we had a Wall, they wouldn’t even try!”

As many pointed out, there had been no children immigrants to die in U.S. custody for 10 years under Democratic control, with none during Barack Obama’s administration until the two that took place in the month of December.

Trump went on to blame the father of a 7-year-old Guatemalan girl who died on December 8, claiming that the girl’s father had not given her anything to eat or drink for several days. That had initially been claimed by the Department of Homeland Security in statements about the girl’s death, but was disputed by the father and his attorney. A medical examiner later said that she died of sepsis.

Others blasted the president for using the first public statement about the tragic deaths to push for his border wall funding. Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono, who has emerged as one of Trump’s major critics on border wall funding, issued a sharp rebuke of the president.

Obviously nothing is too low or cruel for you.

A collective New Year’s wish: For the sake of our country, you can stop now. https://t.co/HEPGeutli2 — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) December 30, 2018

Hirono has previously attacked Trump for his attempts to blame the current government shutdown on Democrats, even calling it “bulls**t” during a live television appearance. She has also decided to donate her salary to food banks in her state for the duration of the shutdown.

Trump Threatens to Close Border if Congress Won’t Fund Wall – The New York Times // INCORREGIBLE https://t.co/tbDu3wmRpt — Luis Palma Cane (@LPalmaCane) December 30, 2018

Democrats have stood united against Donald Trump’s demand for border wall funding, with many pointing out that Trump repeatedly promised during the 2016 campaign that he would make Mexico pay for the wall. With the government shutdown now stretching more than a week and Democrats set to take control of the House of Representatives in a matter of days, there appears to be no end in sight.