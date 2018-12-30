Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards Shows Off Her Amazing Physique In Revealing Bikini

Perrie Edwards, from the British girl group Little Mix, slayed in a grey bikini which showed off her superb toned figure. The songstress, who is enjoying a romantic vacation with her footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, showcased her amazing physique while enjoying a sunny vacation abroad.

The 25-year-old showed off her steely stomach and legs when she shared a photo on Instagram. Edwards showed off her bronzed sun-kissed skin in a figure-hugging grey bikini which clung to her voluptuous curves.

The grey-one shouldered bandeau bikini top seemed to offer enough support for the ample-bosomed starlet. The high-cut high-waisted bikini bottoms elongated her legs for days and showed off her curved hips. Perrie showed off her toned rock-hard abs in a beach-ready outfit that rocked class and sophistication.

The Little Mix singer donned a grey semi-sheer cover wrap jacket over the bikini which draped in soft folds as she strutted her stuff in killer white heels, per Daily Star. The straps of her sandals further accentuated her slim heels and defined calves.

Accessories are everything in a monotone outfit, and Perrie did not disappoint. She glammed up her outfit with a large straw hat and dark sunglasses, presumably to protect her skin from sun damage. Edwards also carried a cute wooden handbag, which tied in with her other accessories.

Perrie’s signature blonde tresses cascaded down her shoulders in soft waves. She complimented her demure look with a palette of natural-toned makeup.

The image shows how the singer of the all-girl group walked down a passageway with floor-to-ceiling windows. The establishment had interesting pottery along the corridor and tiled flooring. It seemed as if Perrie was on her way to the beach and The Ox just had to steal a pic which they were on vacation.

Little Mix was formed in 2011 during the UK version of The X Factor. It continues to be one of Britain’s most popular girl groups and they have a massive fan base.

Perrie has an Instagram following of 8.6 million people who enjoy keeping up to date with the antics of the songstress. The photo has already garnered more than 900,000 likes in the 18 hours since it has been posted, and fans are also showering Edwards with love in the comments.

“Her body is a work of art,” a Little Mix fan wrote, while another posted, “Make way for the G-O-DD-E-S-S.” Another fan made this confession, “And my Mrs wonders why I didn’t mind getting Little Mix tickets with her.”