Dax Shepard Shares Adorable Photo Of Kristen Bell And Their Look-Alike Daughters In Matching Denim Jumpsuits

The photo was a rare glimpse into the couple's family life.

Like mother, like daughter… and daughter.

On Saturday, actor Dax Shepard took to Instagram to share a rare family photo showing wife Kristen Bell and their two young daughters, who were dressed just like mom. The actor posted the picture of the three wearing matching denim jumpsuits as they admired a vintage station wagon.

“Denim on denim on denim on denim on denim on denim on denim gawking at a hot rod wagon,” he captioned the photo of his wife with daughters Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 4.

While Shepard and Bell are normally very guarded about their family life — especially their young daughters — both have recently taken to social media to share some pictures of family outings. That included a party at a roller rink for Delta’s recent birthday that was featured heavily in mom’s Instagram stories.

It was a big change from the more unsavory media coverage the two have garnered in recent weeks. In mid-December, Dax’s former girlfriend came forward to claim that she slept with him back when he first started dating Bell. Former model Kayti Edwards detailed the allegations to the Daily Mail, even sharing some pictures of herself and Dax kissing in a photo booth that she claims were taken on the night in question.

Edwards claimed that the two crossed paths at a Hollywood party, and Dax invited her back to a home that he was staying in while house-sitting for a friend.

“We went back and made love, we had sex twice and he stayed until the next morning,” Edwards claimed.

Edward claimed she didn’t know Dax and Kristen Bell had started dating.

The allegations didn’t seem to bother the couple, who released a statement through a rep saying there was no truth to it. Both have also been big on praise for the other, with Bell gushing to People magazine about how her husband is such an amazing and consistent person.

“He has shown nothing but consistent love, and conducts himself in my absence exactly how he does in my presence. I also think he has gotten funnier over the years!”

“[I’m] decidedly confident I chose the right person,” she added. “He does almost everything in a ‘manly’ way. He can put a pony tail on our 5-year-old’s hair as manly as he can change his break pads in the driveway.”

As Dax Shepard showed in his recent Instagram post, Kristen Bell and their two daughters seem pretty comfortable in a driveway as well.