The ‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Rey And Sharon Grow Close In Spite Of Mia

New the Young and the Restless spoilers for early 2019 show that Rey and Sharon continue to grow closer despite how hard they try to remain friends. While Rey works on his marriage to Mia, other forces make it difficult for them to reconnect fully.

Recently, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) blew into Genoa City intent on repairing her marriage to the newest Genoa City Police Department detective, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso.) Her arrival coincided with Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey’s kiss. Out of duty, Rey felt he needed to work on his marriage, and Sharon also felt like she needed to support their reunion especially since she’d recently dumped Nick at the altar after yet another failed wedding ceremony. However, despite wanting to make things right with Rey, it seems that Mia isn’t over her first love, Rey’s brother, Arturo (Jason Canela.)

Recently, former executive producer and head writer Mal Young teased the upcoming new year’s spoilers to Soap Opera Digest. Even though Young recently left the show, these storylines will be the ones for the early weeks of 2019.

Young told SOD, “Ray and Mia will do their best to repair the damage done to their marriage, but outside forces will present them both with huge obstacles., Mia will have a difficult time forgetting about her steamy past with Arturo, while Rey will fight his growing attraction to Sharon, who is doing a great job fighting temptation – for now.”

Today on #YR, Sharon keeps the holiday spirit alive in Genoa City and Billy plans the perfect Christmas. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/zDKc2MeZPp pic.twitter.com/oFIR4M6Eid — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 25, 2018

Of course, the fact that Mia is also a social ladder climber likely won’t help because Inquisitr spoilers reveal that Rey will arrest Genoa City’s most prominent man, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), and Mia has tried to get on Nikki Newman’s (Melody Thomas Scott) good side. Mia also recently came on to her brother-in-law Arturo, and while he’s dating Abby (Melissa Ordway), it seems there may be something left in his heart for Mia.

While Sharon attempts to be on the straight and narrow, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) already gave her mom a difficult time about the Christmas gift that Rey, a married man, gave her. Rey gave Sharon a keyring to memorialize the road trip they’d planned and never got to take because of Mia’s unexpected arrival. However, despite their attraction, things with Sharon and Rey may not be rosy either, given her involvement in J.T.’s disappearance and cover-up. After all, for much of their relationship, Sharon has wondered if Rey simply wanted to gather more information for his case.