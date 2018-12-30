‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese ‘Still Pregnant,’ ‘Super Ready’ To Meet Son

In early July, Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese announced that she was expecting her first child with her husband of 14 months, Christopher Buckner. Since then, she’s shared many baby bump and sonogram photos with her 2.4 million Instagram followers, allowing them access to her pregnancy journey. After not posting any updates online in four days, her fans were wondering if she had already given birth to her baby boy. However, the 31-year-old reported that she is still very much pregnant.

“Yes.. yes I’m still pregnant,” Cortese wrote on Instagram on Saturday, December 30, beside a selfie in which she is wearing a black-and-white striped top that shows off her large bump.

The Italian-American beauty said that her soon-to-be son, CJ, short for Christopher John, must just be “super comfy” inside of his 40-weeks-pregnant mother.

“Hoping he’ll be ready soon because mommy and daddy are super ready to meet him,” she ended her caption.

Cortese and Buckner dated for six years before getting married on October 28, 2017, in New Egypt, New Jersey, according to Us Weekly.

The New Jersey native first found reality television fame when she joined the cast of MTV’s Jersey Shore, alongside Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, during its third season in 2011. She remained on the show until the series ended with Season 6 in 2012.

In early 2018, the cast reunited for a brand-new series on the network, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Two seasons have already aired, and Season 3 of the series will debut sometime in 2019.

Once Cortese gives birth to CJ, it will make her the fourth member of the formerly wild Jersey Shore cast to become a parent. Polizzi has a 6-year-old son, Lorenzo Dominic, and a 4-year-old daughter, Giovanna Marie, with her husband, Jionni LaValle, and the couple are expecting their third child, a boy, in 2019; Farley has a 4-year-old daughter, Meilani Alexandra, and a 2-year-old son, Greyson Valor, with her soon-to-be ex-husband, Roger Mathews; Ortiz-Magro has an 8-month-old girl, Ariana Sky, with girlfriend Jen Harley; and DelVecchio has a 5-year-old daughter, Amabella Sophia, with a former lover.

In an October 3 Instagram post featuring a picture of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast sitting at a dinner table, Cortese said that “baby CJ is lucky to have aunts and uncles” like her reality TV buddies.

At her November baby shower, Polizzi, Farley, Giancola, and Angelina Pivarnick (who she replaced on Jersey Shore) all showed up to support the mom-to-be.