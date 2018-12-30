Aubrey O’Day Goes Braless In Sheer Top For Instagram Post Promoting New Year’s Eve Hustler Event

Singer and reality TV star Aubrey O’Day is set to perform on Monday night for Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas, and in her latest post on Instagram, she appeared sans bra to promote the event.

On NYE, the “White Hot Lies” singer will perform several songs along with a meet and greet with fans to ring in 2019 at the Hustler Club. In her latest Instagram share, O’Day thrilled her 903 thousand followers by going braless wearing a sheer gray shirt that stretched over her ample bosom. Slight outlines of the singer’s nipples which were artfully blurred showed through the tightly stretched top. On the bottom, she wore nude colored bottom that accentuated her tiny waist that flares out to her shapely curves.

For her makeup, the singer had duel toned lips, artfully highlighted and bronzed cheeks, and a dramatic eye with heavy black liner and mascara. Atop her head, O’Day wore a gold “wig” made of shiny fringe decorations, and the background shimmered with holographic silver and gold sheets of fabric.

The former star of The Celebrity Apprentice revealed that she is excited to ring in 2019 with her fans in just a few days, and her followers agreed “liking” the post nearly 12,000 times.

One fan gushed, “This picture is so cool & so gorgeous!” Others replied in the affirmative revealing that they will attend the Hustler Club event on New Year’s Eve and enjoy the countdown at midnight alongside the “DJT” singer, who reportedly had an affair with President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr. shortly after she appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice. Still, others lamented the fact that they would be unable to attend her intimate concert at the exciting venue.

One follower wrote, “I wish I could be there. Would be amazing. You are so close yet so far, lol. Never done anything for New Year’s Eve.”

For one fan, an exciting after party seemed to be on the menu. She implored the star, “Come to Terrace after-hours afterward at the top floor of Hustler!!!”

The event caps an excellent year for the Dumblonde singer. Not only did she and her bandmate Shannon Bex release a new single on July 4 with teases of an upcoming album, but the duo also reunited with Danity Kane. Along with Dawn Richard, the three took DK3, the third incarnation of their group which originally formed on MTV’s Making The Band, on tour. The Universe Is Undefeated Tour continues through early March 2019 and has been quite successful so far.