Sofia Vergara Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Sexy Bathing Suit

Sofia Vergara doesn’t seem to have a problem with her sexy image. The Modern Family star recently shared a sexy photo of herself via her Instagram account.

According to a December 29 report by the Daily Mail, Sofia Vergara took to social media over the weekend to post a photo of herself rocking a skimpy bathing suit while on the beach.

In the photo, Sofia is seen lounging on an outdoor chair wearing a stunning floral one-piece bathing suit, with a cut out in the midriff. The suit showcased Vergara’s ample cleavage and toned physique.

The actress is seen sporting earrings, bracelets, and a pair of sunglasses in the sexy snapshot, as her long, dark hair blows back in the wind while she smiles as the sun shines on her.

In the background of the photo, one of Sofia’s girlfriends can be seen laughing as the waves from the ocean crash on to the shore.

Later, Vergara posted a photo of herself and her gal pal dressed for a night out on the town. Sofia sported a gold skirt, and put on a busty show in a tight, low cut black top. Meanwhile, her friend donned an orange maxi dress.

Sofia Vergara and her husband, actor Joe Manganiello, seemed to have traveled for a tropical vacation over the Christmas holiday. Earlier in the week, Sofia posted a shirtless photo of her hunky husband smiling on the beach as his large biceps and six pack abs stole the show.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood Reporter reveals that Sofia Vergara and the rest of her Modern Family co-stars are busy negotiating their contracts to bring the show back for more seasons.

Despite the fact that the series was said to end after the current season, it seems that Vergara, Ed O’Neill, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson are all in talks to return for more episodes. If they can reach an agreement, the young adult cast members, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, and Rico Rodriguez will then negotiate their contracts.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia’s racy photos aren’t the only ones that Modern Family fans should be looking out for this weekend. Sarah Hyland took to social media to share a racy photo of herself in a leopard crop top, while paparazzi caught Ariel Winter flaunting her curves while returning home from a Christmas vacation with her boyfriend.

Fans can see more of Sofia Vergara’s life by following her on Instagram.