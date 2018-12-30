Sarah Hyland Rocks Sexy Leopard Print Crop Top

Sarah Hyland is showing some skin on social media. The Modern Family star recently rocked a skin-tight outfit, and couldn’t help but show off the sexy look to all of her followers.

According to a December 29 report by Hollywood Life, Sarah Hyland took to her Instagram story over the weekend to show off her toned abs and flat tummy. The actress rocked a matching two-piece leopard ensemble, which showed off her famous curves.

Hyland’s pants were high-waisted and covered up her belly button, but her skimpy crop top showed off her midriff, and toned arms. The actress had her shoulder length brown hair styled in ’80s inspired curls, and completed her look by donning a pair of large gold hoop earrings.

Sarah’s big green eyes were on full display as she wore a full face of make up in the sexy snapshot, which included darkened brows and lashes, a sun-kissed glow on her face, and nude lips.

Perhaps, the actress is trying to keep up with her Modern Family co-star, Ariel Winter, who often posts racy photos, and is seen showing off her hourglass figure with form fitting clothes and crop tops.

As many fans already know, Sarah is dating former Bachelor nation star, Wells Adams. The couple have become a favorite among social media users, and Hyland recently opened up about meeting her beau during a very difficult time in her life, just days before she went in for a kidney transplant.

“We met each other for the first time three days before my [kidney] transplant. He was texting me in the morning before I went into surgery, and we were FaceTiming the entire time I was in the hospital,” the actress previously told Self.

Hyland and Adams have sparked engagement rumors, and it seems that fans are just waiting for the couple to drop a wedding announcement at any time.

Sarah Hyland also went in to detail about how she had contemplated suicide before the transplant, revealing that it was a dark time in her life.

“At that time, I was very depressed. For a long time, I was contemplating suicide. I had gone through 26 years of always being a burden, of always having to be looked after having to be cared for. I’ve always had health issues, and it’s a really helpless feeling. Things like this can be really hard on a person,” she admitted.

Fans can keep up with Sarah Hyland’s life and relationship with Wells Adams by following her on Instagram.