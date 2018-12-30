Radiohead’s Thom Yorke To Release Solo Album In 2019

Radiohead front man Thom Yorke has been keeping extremely busy, or so it would seem. Following the release of the most-recent Radiohead album in 2016, A Moon Shaped Pool, the band embarked on a massive world tour. Yorke recently scored a remake of the film Suspiria, his first movie scoring project for which he has seen much critical acclaim.

Now, according to a recent report from Paste, it appears Thom Yorke is pushing to release a solo album in 2019. In an interview with Deadline the musician stated that he’s been trying to make the album come together for quite some time, but is officially getting ready to put it out.

What I’m trying to do is finish that, and then I can move on to the next thing, because it’s been hanging there for ages, and it’s been [in] this live show, and we need to get it down into a record now. “

The album is being described as “very electronic.”

This will be the first solo effort from Yorke since the 2014 album Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, which was given away as a free torrent download and was downloaded over one million times in its first week of release. Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes also received praise from critics and currently sits at a 72/100 on Metacritic.

Thom Yorke has not yet stated if his upcoming solo album will also be given away as a free download.

Radiohead was recently inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame despite previously expressing zero interest in becoming inductees. Radiohead has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and continue to sell out arena-sized venues around the world. Thom Yorke’s vocal style along with Jonny Greenwood’s unique instrumental experimentation have been the foundation of Radiohead’s signature sound, which has spanned three decades, nine full-length albums, and six extended-play releases.

With ‘Suspiria,’ Radiohead Frontman Thom Yorke Faces His Fears, Writing First Film Score & Surprising Himself In The Process https://t.co/eFZoy6cgsz pic.twitter.com/JZcao7Oj9m — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 28, 2018

Thom Yorke released his first solo album in 2006 with The Eraser which has since been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America and also received high marks from music critics. Yorke is also a noted political activist and environmentalist. He is also a vegetarian and practices yoga regularly and is currently in a relationship with Italian actress Dajana Roncione.

As of the time of this writing, no official release date has been set for the upcoming Thom Yorke solo album nor has a title been named, but fans can likely expect the album to come together quickly, as much of hit has already been written and performed on tour.