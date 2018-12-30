Watch Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea FC Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Premier League Match Live Online

Chelsea looks to solidify their place in the English Premier League top four when they take on mid-table Crystal Palace in a London derby showdown.

Just eight days removed from their stunning upset of Manchester City at the Etihad, as Metro UK recounts, mid-table Crystal Palace gets another chance to shake up the English Premier League title race when they host fourth-place Chelsea. Chelsea needs all three points to have any realistic hope of advancing on league leaders Liverpool as the season moves into its second half. The London derby showdown will live stream on Sunday from Selhurst.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Sunday’s Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea FC English Premier League derby clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for noon GMT at Selhurst Park in Selhurst, London, England, on Sunday, December 30. In Italy and central Europe, kickoff will come at 1 p.m. Central European Time. In the United States the live stream gets rolling at 7 a.m. ET, 4 a.m. PT. In India, the Eagles-Blues match starts at 8:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Sunday evening.

On December 22, Crystal Palace stunned defending champions Manchester City with a wonder goal from Andres Townsend, his third of the season and a penalty converted by fan-favorite midfielder Luka Milivojevic to take a 3-1 lead at the 51-minute mark. That turned out to be a 3-2 victory for the Eagles’ first win away against Manchester City in 28 years. It also marked an end to Pep Guardiola’s side’s unbeaten streak at the Etihad, according to the BBC.

Fourth-place Chelsea could be primed to fall victim to another Palace upset, after squeaking by Watford after falling 1-0 to Leicester City, per Soccerway.

Chelsea have won six of the last eight meetings with Palace at Selhurst, per Chelsea FC, but Palace took the corresponding fixture last season 2-1.

Chelsea will have to do without Spanish striker Pedro, who has recorded six of the team’s 37 goals this season, according to Goal. The Spaniard is expected to miss 10 days with a hamstring injury that took him out of Chelsea’s Boxing Day 1-0 win at Watford.

Serbian midfielder Luka Milivojevic leads Crystal Palace with five goals. Jan Kruger / Getty Images

To watch the Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea FC English Premier League London derby match live stream online from Selhurst, access the streaming video provided by NBC Sports Live Extra, or by downloading the NBC Sports Live Extra app. The NBC service also streams on live set-top streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, and the Amazon Fire TV, allowing fans to watch the Eagles vs. Blues showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the London rivals clash live online for free, without a cable login. Fans could sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch Sunday’s English Premier League game live stream for free.

Alternatively, fans in many countries can watch a live stream of the Premier League showdown by accessing the streaming video provided by Palace TV Online, which will carry the game on personal computers.

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream, while in Italy, Sky Go Italia will live stream the match. In Canada, fans watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, HotStar has the live stream rights to all English Premier League matches.

Most Caribbean countries will be able to access a live stream though Flow Sports and the Flow Sports app, while throughout Africa, Super Sport has the live stream. A list of live stream sources for the Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea FC match in numerous other countries around the world is available on Live Soccer TV.