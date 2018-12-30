‘Southern Charm’s’ Kathryn Dennis Cites Thomas Ravenel’s Sexual Assault Claims In Custody Battle Documents

Southern Charm’s Kathryn Calhoun Dennis and Thomas Ravenel’s custody battle has just taken an interesting turn. The mother of two is citing the sexual assault allegations made against Ravenel to get sole custody of the pair’s children, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

The former couple split in April 2016. Custody was then taken away from Dennis after she failed a drug test in that same year. The Bravo TV star completed rehab and succeeded in staying clean. When the former couple went to court concerning custody again, the court-appointed doctor recommended that Dennis and Ravenel were both fit enough to co-parent their children together in 2017.

Dennis no longer wants to share custody of their 4-year-old daughter Kensington and 3-year-old son St. Julien. She is reportedly alleging that Ravenel could no longer be considered a fit parent in the light of the multiple women who have come forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct, per Us Weekly.

Dennis specifically mentions the sexual assault allegations made by Debbie Perkins and that Ravenel paid her $200,000 in hush money. She also cites the allegations made by Dawn Ledwell, the children’s former nanny, who also came forward with sexual assault allegations.

Ravenel was subsequently arrested for the battery and assault of Ledwell in September. Ravenel denied that he was guilty of the crimes. In November, a judge ruled that the politician would stand trial for the assault on Ledwell.

The Southern Charm reality star does not stop there. Dennis further claims that her ex-boyfriend has participated in “other incidents of bizarre behavior arising out of his intoxication due to a mixture of alcohol and prescription drugs.

An example of his bizarre behavior, according to Dennis, is that Ravenel has admitted to occasionally locking their children in their rooms at night. Dennis fears that by doing this, Ravenel jeopardized their safety.

In turn, Ravenel wants to maintain joint custody of their young children. He filed a lawsuit against Bravo TV and Southern Charm, and petitioned the judge to stop them airing some footage. Ravenel claimed that he learned that the network and Southern Charm producers had footage of his kids and Dennis talking about the charges he is about to face in court.

Ravenel also said that the Bravo and the producers “encouraged” Dennis to file for sole custody as a way to add drama to the show. Dennis denies that she is using her children to be a plotline on Southern Charm.

Bravo TV confirmed that Ravenel would not return to Southern Charm for season 6.