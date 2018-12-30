Frankie Essex Puts On Busty Display In Plunging Jumpsuit, Sans Bra

Former The Only Way is Essex star Frankie Essex left little to the imagination as she donned a skin-tight patterned jumpsuit with a plunging neckline during a night on the town this weekend. Deciding to go braless for the night, Essex put her busty bosom on full display.

Pictures obtained and published by Daily Mail reveal Frankie opted to pull her dirty blonde locks up into a tight top-knot which kept the spotlight on her eye-popping ensemble. Frankie paired her revealing garment with a pair of black pointed stilettos and a matching black hand bag. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of diamond earrings.

As Daily Mail reminds us in a separate piece, the reality TV star and fitness enthusiast was spotted soaking up the sun and showing some serious skin in a barely-there, coral-colored bikini just last weekend.

Frankie’s bikini featured a traditional two strap top with a deep neckline allowing her to flaunt her curvy assets.

The TV personality complemented her bikini with a pair of studded diamond earrings. She kept things simple in the hair and make-up department last weekend as well, which only accentuated her gorgeous tan complexion.

While Frankie appears confident flaunting her curvy figure both last weekend and this weekend, Daily Mail reminds us she has had a tough fight to get to where she is now.

Last year, Frankie endured major knee surgery, which has prevented her from working out. As a result, she has gained nearly 30 pounds inside of a year.

“She still can’t exercise and is the biggest she has ever been. She’s put on 2 stone. It’s really getting her down but she has the all clear now and is determined to get back into great shape in 2019,” a friend of Frankie’s reportedly said.

Frankie is doing her best to remain body confident despite dealing with a fair amount of body shaming because of the weight gain. In fact, she told her Twitter followers her recent birthday was ruined after a stranger on the beach called her “fat.” She also revealed the incident caused her to feel uncomfortable in a bikini.

Frankie is no stranger to struggling with body image as she’s battled with weight gain and yo-yo diets for most of her adult life. Things got a little better for the reality TV star back in 2015 after she gained some weight following a break-up.

Essex started a strict exercise schedule and changed her eating habits, embarking in what would become a successful healthy lifestyle.

The actress even released her own fitness and weight loss DVD that allowed her to share her methods for anyone who might need to use them.

Unfortunately, last year’s knee surgery turned her healthy lifestyle upside down as it prevented her from being able to keep up with her strict exercise regimen.

Frankie does plan on getting things back on track as her knee and health allows her in 2019.