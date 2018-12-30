Ariana Grande Hoping For A Drama-Free 2019 After Rough 2018

Ariana Grande is hoping for a better 2019. The singer is said to want a more low-key year than 2018, which was an emotional rollercoaster for the former Nickelodeon TV star.

According to a December 28 report by Hollywood Life, Ariana Grande has some big hopes and dreams for the upcoming year. As 2018 comes to an end, the singer is ready to say goodbye to a year that was without a doubt one of the hardest of her life.

“2018 has been such a roller coaster for Ariana. There’s been so many good things that happened this year, but it’s hard for her to focus on any of that since there’s also been hard times,” an insider told the outlet.

As many fans will remember, Grande’s longtime love, Mac Miller, was found dead from a drug overdose just months after their split. The singer was said to be devastated by the rapper’s passing and eventually took to Instagram to pay tribute to her former love. She later called him an “angel” in her hit song, “Thank U, Next.”

In addition to Miller’s passing, Grande began dating Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson. The couple’s relationship progressed quickly and after only a few weeks of dating, the pair was engaged.

The couple had a whirlwind romance, which ended in October when they parted ways. Earlier this month, Davidson made headlines after posting about his suicidal thoughts on social media, and Grande rushed to his side in hopes of offering him help.

“The tough times always tend to creep to the top of her thoughts. — Her ex’s passing and her troubles with Pete. All of the emotions that all brings is always on her mind. That is why she can’t wait to ring in 2019 with a new lease on life. She wants to enjoy it to the fullest,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, sources claimed that those close to Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were not surprised by the couple’s split, and many had expected them to call off their engagement before walking down the aisle.

One insider told People Magazine that the relationship was just all “too much too soon,” for the pair, who had only dated for a matter of weeks before deciding to get married.

Of course, Mac Miller’s death also seemingly took a toll on their romance, as well as the heat that they both took from the media and fans.

