Johnny Galecki Snuggles Up To His Girlfriend In Sweet Snap

Johnny Galecki and his girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, are going strong. The couple have been seen showing off some major PDA over the past few months, and show no signs of stopping.

On Saturday, December 29, Johnny Galecki took to his Instagram account to share two sweet snapshots of himself and Alaina Meyer embracing.

In the first photo, the couple are seen standing with their heads together as Meyer has her arm around Johnny’s neck, and her beau embraces her arm. In the background of the photo, the gray sky and stunning blue ocean can be see as the waves crash onto the shore.

In the second photo, Galecki wraps his hand around his girlfriend’s waist. Meyer has her long, dark hair styled in loose, natural-looking waves, which blow back behind her in the wind. She has a black leather jacket draped over one of her shoulders, and sports a pair of glasses.

Alaina wears a pair of jeans and a low cut top with spaghetti straps, which shows off her ample cleavage. She also sports a dainty chain around her neck and red polish on her fingernails.

Meanwhile, Johnny wears a dark button up shirt with a collar as he looks off away from the camera. The Big Bang Theory star simply captioned the photo with a red heart emoji.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer recently sparked marriage rumors when they were spotted sporting matching rings. However, Meyer took to her social media account to confirm that she and her man were “not married.”

According to a report by Radar Online, Galecki recently placed his 160 acre ranch in Santa Margarita on the market for $850,000. The home was badly damaged by devastating wildfires that swept through the area, and he’s now looking to unload the property.

The ranch boasts a 4,000 square foot workshop, which includes an unfinished two-bedroom apartment, swimming pool, complete with a swim-up bar, a vineyard, silo, and five acres of Cabernet Sauvignon grapes, and two acres of Zinfandel.

The gorgeous piece of land also includes pomegranate, orange, and nut trees, and several ponds. The actor will take a loss on the ranch, which he bought over seven years ago for the prince of $1.2 million.

Fans can see more of Johnny Galecki on the hit comedy series, The Big Bang Theory, which is currently airing its final season on CBS.