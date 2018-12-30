Nick Foles Can Earn A Cool $1 Million If He Leads The Eagles To Victory On Sunday

Foles could send his team back to the playoffs and earn a nice bonus in doing so.

Nick Foles has a chance to become an even bigger Philadelphia sports hero on Sunday — and put an extra $1 million in his pocket by doing so.

After last year’s unlikely run to a Super Bowl victory, the Eagles gave Foles a raise and the chance to earn millions of dollars in incentives. One of those major incentives is reportedly on the line this Sunday when the Eagles face the Washington Redskins in their season finale. As the Eagles Wire reported, Foles would earn a $1 million bonus if he plays at least 33 percent of the team’s snaps this season and the team reaches the playoffs. Foles is already at 25 percent of the team’s snaps filling in for the injured Carson Wentz, and a win Sunday could sneak the Eagles back into the playoffs to defend their Super Bowl title.

According to Over The Cap, Foles has already earned $1.25 million by winning two starts in relief of Wentz, with victories over two top contenders in the Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans.

Nick Foles has a $1 million incentive if he plays 33 percent of his team’s plays AND Philadelphia makes playoffs; Foles currently is at 29% playtime and is expected to be at 33% after Sunday’s game vs. Wash. So if Eagles can advance to postseason, Foles would cash a $1M incentive — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2018

Though the pressure is on both Foles and the Eagles, it’s nothing new for the quarterback or the team. Foles is now 5-0 in must-win games in relief of Wentz, the Associated Press noted, Foles said he has a sense of peace about the tasks ahead of him. Even in the Super Bowl, Foles said he wasn’t feeling much pressure.

“Playing in the Super Bowl is really a big stage but I remember staying in the moment, not worrying about the clock, not worrying about the score,” Foles said.

“It was peaceful, which it shouldn’t be, but it was.”

Foles said there is still plenty of room to grow, and it helps for him to keep that in perspective.

“I still have to remind myself,” Foles said.

“There are times you get overwhelmed, you get excited thinking about all the things you want to accomplish…. I’m still learning. I don’t have it conquered.”

Merry Christmas Philly. Thank y’all for being loud. Love y’all. pic.twitter.com/2i3z8Z1DZk — Nick Foles (@NickFoles) December 23, 2018

Nick Foles could be feeling more pressure on Sunday, where a win could get his team back into the playoffs and an extra $1 million, but a loss would send him home with nothing.