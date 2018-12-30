Rigo Torres is raising money to supply tunnel builders with shovels.

In response to the crowdfunding efforts to raise money to build the wall that Donald Trump wants on the United States and Mexico border, a Florida man has started a GoFundMe page to help the people building tunnels under the wall.

The Hill reports that Rigo Torres of Arcadia, Florida put the dollar amount at $150 million, but says it likely won’t cost that much to arm the people digging the tunnels with shovels.

“To the thousands of people raising money for a wall… I’m raising money to supply tunnel builders with shovels… I’m sure we won’t need the $150,000,000 but in all reality who gives a s**t… let’s see how much I can raise.”

Torres explains that he is doing this in response to the vast amount of money that has been raised privately to build the wall. He adds on his crowdfunding page that he will also donate some of the money to the ACLU.

“The American Civil Liberties Union which is focused on defending the rights of immigrant families and says it ‘won’t stop fighting until families are reunited. The organization already has raised over $1 million, thanks in part to donations from celebrities like musician John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen.”

This is why educated people would rather spend 5 billion on medical or education. The bad guys use tunnels. Many tunnels. #BorderWall #border #IllegalAliens #immigration 50-foot-long drug tunnel discovered in Nogales https://t.co/PBxtcSGYvN — Concerned Citizen (@DystopianMonk) December 29, 2018

Torres believes that the parents and children who are seeking asylum and safety in the United States should be together and not detained in cages.

“Let’s help these kids and parents be together and spend time with family, and not in detention centers.”

Now another page has gone online, created by Charlotte Clymer, a transgender Army veteran and human rights activist from Texas, titled “Ladders to Get Over Trump’s Wall.”

The Daily Wire reports that people are organizing campaigns to either go under the wall, over the wall or around the wall with the help of charitable organizations.

“We saw some folks are raising money for a border wall to keep out our migrant siblings and fellow human beings, who are fleeing violence and persecution and whose tragically-underpaid labor is essential to the U.S. economy. Seems like a bad idea on countless levels for everyone involved. Maybe we should focus on human rights and creating a community that reflects our supposed values.”

Clymer says that obviously, buying immigrants ladders is silly, but it’s time to have a reasonable conversation like adults. She continues saying that any money she raises would go to Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), a Texas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit agency that promotes justice by providing free and low-cost legal services to underserved immigrant children, families, and refugees.