WWE Spoilers: Full Results For New Year’s Day Episode Of ‘SmackDown Live’ – ‘The Man’ Interrupts John Cena

It appears as if the first WWE show of 2019 is going to be a big one.

On Friday night, the final Monday Night Raw of 2018 was taped in advance and will air on New Year’s Eve. On Saturday evening, WWE pre-taped SmackDown Live for the first episode of 2019 as it is set to air on the evening of New Year’s Day. If you’re wanting to know things ahead of time, here are the full spoilers for Team Blue’s big year-opening show which includes new Royal Rumble entrants, a big return, and plenty of action.

Obviously, there will be spoilers from this point on — and they will detail everything happening on SmackDown Live which is going to air on New Year’s day. If you don’t want to know the results in advance, or what will take place, you’ll want to stop reading now.

As reported by the Inquisitr, the New Year’s Eve episode of Monday Night Raw has already been taped and is ready to go. Now, it’s time for the blue brand to have their big show and prepare for the “Road to WrestleMania,” as provided by NODQ.

1.) The New open 2019 with a promo in the ring

The extremely popular stable heads out to the ring to greet the fans and welcome them to 2019 with SmackDown Live. Xavier Woods, Big E, and Kofi Kingston all confirm that they will enter the Royal Rumble match later in January.

WWE

2.) Big match announced to determine a new number one contender for WWE Championship

A Fatal Five-Way Match will be held between Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Mustafa Ali, AJ Styles, and the winner of Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy.

3.) Samoa Joe defeated Jeff Hardy

Joe earned a spot in the number one contender match.

4.) Backstage segment with AJ Styles, Vince McMahon, and Shane McMahon

As reported earlier by the Inquisitr, AJ Styles commented on hitting Vince McMahon last week and said he would do it again. In this segment, Styles tells Vince that they will see the “real AJ” tonight and even threatens the WWE Chairman.

This leads to Shane getting in Styles’ face and Vince telling his son he really wants to see the real AJ Styles.

5.) In-ring segment with Rusev, Lana, and Shinsuke Nakamura

Lana and Rusev are out for a United States Championship celebration, but Nakamura attacks from behind. Lana jumps on his back and Rusev kicks him, but it takes out Lana. Nakamura then hits Rusev with Kinshasa and leaves them out cold in the ring.

6.) Sonya Deville defeated Naomi

Naomi was supposed to face Mandy Rose, but she never came out to the ring. As the match went on, Rose distracted Naomi which allowed Deville to pick up the win. The distraction was Rose telling Naomi she sent a photo to her husband Jimmy Uso and it was shown on the big screen.

7.) John Cena came out to the ring for a promo

Cena came out to the ring for a promo and he issued an open challenge which seemed to be answered by Becky Lynch. She wanted to let everyone know she’s “the man” around WWE and that she would be taking his place. That is when Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega accepted the open challenge for a tag match.

8.) Becky Lynch and John Cena defeated Zelina Vega and Andrade “Cien” Almas

Cena hit Almas with his finishing moves, but Lynch threw Cena out of the ring and force Almas to submit to the Dis-Arm-Her. Lynch then made fun of Cena’s “You Can’t See Me” taught to a big pop.

9.) Backstage segment with the female superstars of SmackDown Live

The women of the blue brand argue over who should face Asuka at the Royal Rumble. Triple H lets them all know that he will figure it out.

10.) AJ Styles won the Fatal Five-Way Match

AJ Styles will get another shot at winning the WWE Championship back from Daniel Bryan as he is the new number one contender and they will battle it out at the 2019 Royal Rumble. Now, these are the full spoilers for the first episode of SmackDown Live of the new year and it looks to be a good one.