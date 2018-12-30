Sofia Richie Joins Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian On Aspen Vacation

Sofia Richie appears to have been welcomed into the Kardashian-Jenner family with open arms.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the young model joined Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian on their family getaway to Aspen, Colorado. As those who have been following Kardashian-Jenner news know, Sofia has been spending a lot of time with Scott and Kourtney as of late.

Not only did Sofia attend the annual Kardashian and Jenner Christmas Eve bash, but she also went on a trip to Mexico with Scott and his ex-girlfriend Kourtney just a day before the party.

Kim, Kanye, and Kendall Jenner also attended this family ski trip to Aspen.

A source recently told Entertainment Tonight Sofia and Kourtney have a solid and friendly relationship despite their awkward connection with Disick.

“It took some time for everyone to be comfortable around one another. Kourtney sees that Sofia is good for Scott, who has been in a really great place, and [she’s] happy for the couple,” the source explained as they opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the relationship between Disick’s current lover and former flame.

The source went on to confirm Kardashian and Richie “get along great.”

The trip to Aspen proved to be more than just a family affair as Paris Hilton also made an appearance. Paris and Sofia have a longstanding friendship and spent a lot of time together during the Kardashian and Jenner Christmas Eve party.

While the Christmas Eve bash is technically Kris Jenner’s annual party, it was hosted and managed by Kim and Kanye this year. A source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight Kanye did a great deal of the planning for the party.

“The entire yard was covered in snow, there were igloos, a hill to go sledding, a candy bar station with all different desserts, a light tunnel to walk into the main dining room that had fake clouds on the ceiling and an abundance of tables, chairs and a bar,” the source revealed as they opened up about the star-studded party.

Sofia documented some of the trip to Aspen via her Instagram story. This included a video clip of her and Paris as she shared it was “ice cold” with her 4.1 million followers as they rode a ski lift together.

Kendall also documented the snowy getaway via her Instagram story which included a snapshot of the view from the ski lift she rode with Kim to hit the slopes together.